NEWPORT — A discussion on hiring more firefighters has been moved to the regular council meeting Thursday.
The council had a special meeting scheduled for Monday. However, the meeting was canceled due to a lack of of a quorum. The council was scheduled to discussed a proposal from the fire department to hire three firefighters and two paramedic-level emergency medical technicians.
Due to the lack of a quorum, the council will instead hold its discussion at the regular council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said Monday that this won’t delay any necessary action, should the council decide to approve of hiring new Fire Department staff.
“If there was any action, it wouldn’t have been taken until Thursday,” Mr. Chadwick said.
The new positions are being proposed to reduce the department’s reliance on part-time staff. The department’s budget for part-time staff is $225,705. Three full-time firefighter positions with benefits would cost $179,652, leaving a difference of $46,053.
