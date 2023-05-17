ATLANTIC BEACH - Warrants have been issued for Isaiah Dashawn Joseph Earl Oden and Jaquan Leonty Henry for conspiracy to robbery, their whereabouts are unknown at this time. If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523.
Atlantic Beach Police Department, according to a release from the department, assistance is needed in obtaining the whereabouts of the two people of interest involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Atlantic Beach.
In the early morning hours of May 15th, police were dispatched to the Sandpiper Motel for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were able to stop and arrest the driver of a vehicle leaving the area. Two other subjects involved were not located.
Forrest Kirby Schmidt was arrested on scene and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, 1st-degree kidnapping and possession of stolen goods. He is currently in custody at the Carteret County Jail and is under a one hundred- and fifty-thousand-dollar bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.