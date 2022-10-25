MOREHEAD CITY - The Board of Directors of Carteret Health Care met at the hospital Monday, Oct. 24 to discuss a monthly update on the happenings of the business.
During the open session of their meeting, the topic of increased personnel recruitment and training was touched in nearly every department report.
The general consensus was recruitment activity continues to be heavy.
"We've been going over new grads in nursing as well as other issues we've been working on, primarily in workforce development, recruitment and retention," said Board President Mark Shouse. "I think we're making a lot of progress. We've interviewed two endocrine candidates in the process of extending offers. Same for plastics, we have looked at two candidates, and they're both coming back for second interviews. We also have a new pediatrician coming in starting in August of 2023."
In addition to the new hires, the board noted a record number of grad students who have completed the nursing program this year. The hospital also trained over 250 nurses for their annual competency qualifications.
"We realized we're not using our nursing assistance up to their level of license, so we've done a new education class to be able to assist our nurses more and train them on those skills and competency," said Shouse. "We're checking them so that we're able to use them at the top of their ability."
As for the overall activity in the hospital, 451 patients were admitted in September, down from the 504 admitted in September of last year.
Net patient revenues of $182,288,027 were reported for September year-to-date, which is 3.37 percent more than the prior year of $176,338,667.
It was noted that the hospital gained $15,324,451 from operations year-to-date, with the excess revenues over expenses totaling $3,003,084.
For new construction on hospital grounds, major tasks completed the past month include the installation of two large air handlers with sheeting and the near finishing of the new operating building's frame.
A motion was also passed Monday to enter into a 10-year lease agreement for the continued operation of Seashore Imaging at 4252 Arendell St. in Morehead City. The agreement is projected to be a positive cash flow even with the hospital's lease obligation of $594,000.
Concerning the construction of a new helicopter pad for the hospital, another motion was passed to engage Lewis Construction for a cost of $703,700.
The construction of the helipad is expected to take up to 300 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.