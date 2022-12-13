BEAUFORT - Several important items of business were decided Monday evening in what will be the Beaufort Board of Commissioners' last public meeting before the beginning of the new year.
Starting the discussion was a fiscal year 2022 audit presentation.
This year's audit was submitted Nov. 30 and approved Friday, Dec. 9.
Looking at financial statement figures as of June 30, 2022, the general plan saw an increase in revenues of $1.3 million while expenditures increased $1.1 million. The greatest expenses from the town were observed in the categories of public safety, public works and general government functions.
The available fund balance for Beaufort now sits at $7.4 million, which is an increase of $2.2 million from last year, according to the report.
"It seems like a very strong number," said Commissioner Bob Terwilliger, speaking on the available fund balance percentage.
After the report, members of the board requested a comparison from other similarly sized municipalities to get a better scope of Beaufort's financial standing.
In a surprising turn of events, commissioners narrowly passed a motion Monday to approve the town's comprehensive Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) Land Use Plan.
The CAMA Land Use Plan is considered a blueprint for the future growth of Beaufort and has been a hotly contested item in past meetings, with many members of the public urging commissioners to accept the document as presented.
The motion was put forth by commissioner Melvin Cooper who has been a champion of passing the plan in previous meetings.
Voting for the document were commissioners Cooper, John Hagle and Marianna Hollinshed, while commissioners Charles Oliver and Terwilliger voted against the motion.
Beaufort's current CAMA plan was developed in 2006 but does not reflect the new alignment of US 70 Highway, Gallants Channel Bridge or several new residential developments.
The town's planning and inspections department engaged Stewart Consulting and a myriad of local volunteers and committees in 2020 to help with an update. Public survey was closed on Oct. 29, 2021, however many citizens have continued to use public comment time at commissioner meetings to spur the discussion.
Commissioners conveyed concerns in a July 14 meeting about the identification of the Non-Intensification Zone, which identifies areas of the town that may be impacted from sea level rise and should not be overly developed. This prompted a revision to the draft per the motion at the Aug. 24 board meeting. Additional edits were made Oct. 31 after commissioners compiled a list of things that needed to be worked on, including rearranging some sections pertaining to key CAMA issues and the addition of an executive summary.
The CAMA draft was last modified Nov. 22, and an updated version of the plan was presented at the board's Nov. 28 work session. The Nov. 28 version of the document is the one that ultimately gained the approval of the board of commissioners Monday evening.
The next step for the plan will have it sent to the Division of Coastal Management for review. Once it returns from that process, it will officially become a guideline for Beaufort's daily operations.
The entire 233-page document is currently available on the town's website at www.beaufortnc.org.
The next item of business concerned updates to the town's personnel policy.
With unanimous approval, the board voted to require all town employees who use a commercial driver’s license for the purpose of performing their duties to be subject to random drug testing.
This includes safety sensitive positions such as fire, EMS and police with the exception of administrative personnel. Employees who regularly drive town vehicles will also be subject to random drug testing.
Changes were also made to the town's temporary telecommuting policy. In the event of an emergency such as a weather disaster or pandemic, Beaufort may now allow or require employees to temporarily work from home to ensure business continuity.
A telecommuting employee will be expected to establish an appropriate work environment within their home, although Beaufort will not be responsible for costs associated with the setup. Employees will also be expected to ensure the protection of government and client information accessible from their home.
On the topic of future residential development in the town, commissioners voted unanimously to approve preliminary designs for 20.08 acres associated with Davis Bay served by Phase 3 of the Beau Coast Development.
At its November meeting, the town's planning board previously recommended denial of the subdivision as all lots did not have frontage on a right-of-way. On Monday, engineers submitted a revised plan with private right-of-ways elevated within flood limits as required in the town's subdivision ordinance.
A request was also approved Monday concerning the subdivision of 27.64 acres into 48 lots also within the Beau Coast and Beaufort East Village development. These were the last lots in the development that needed preliminary plat approval from the board.
The next item of business discussed Monday concerned the desire to change the town's mayor position from a two-year to four-year term.
Commissioners felt as if the town has historically suffered a loss of continuity in leadership based on the short mayoral term and believe having a person in the position for four years will better benefit the town.
In a unanimous decision, the board adopted the resolution of intent to amend the town's charter to change the term to four years. This is the first step in the process, and the new limits will go into effect beginning with the 2023 mayoral election.
Other items that came before the board Monday included a request to use $39,740 for maintenance work at Oceanview Cemetery, as well as the voluntary annexation of three addresses on Freedom Park Road and two on Leonda Drive owned by Blue Treasure, LLC.
At the end of the open session, commissioners entered into a closed session to discuss matters concerning the handling or settlement of a claim, judicial action, mediation, arbitration or administrative procedure.
It is unknown if the closed session was related to a previous closed session held only a few days earlier on Dec. 8 that was called to either consider the competence of an employee or to hear or investigate a grievance involving an individual employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.