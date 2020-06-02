Cape Carteret talks police department staffing ahead of budget hearing

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday morning agreed to include funds for 7.5 police officers in the fiscal 2020-21 budget and keep funding Draco, the soon-to-be K-9 officer, but voted down a proposal to lease two new police cars in the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, July 1.
The action came during a budget work session on the GoToMeeting platform and is not final until the board holds a required public hearing on the proposed budget and votes to approve it.
Monday’s vote to fund the part-time police officer, who would spend half his time as a code enforcement officer in the planning and inspections department, was 4-1, with commissioners Don Miller, Jeff Waters, Jim Nalitz and Steve Martin in favor and Mike King opposed.
The vote for Draco was the same, and the vote against the leasing program for the 2020-21 fiscal year was 3-2, with Mr. Martin, Mr. Nalitz and Mr. King in the majority and Mr. Waters and Mr. Miller in the minority.
That motion included language to reduce the line item for the dog program from the $6,000 in Town Manager Zach Steffey’s proposed budget to $2,500, since most of Draco’s training is over and he will graduate and join the department this fall.
Mr. Nalitz had previously been against the part-time police officer/code officer, but changed his mind Monday after Mr. Steffey assured him the officer wouldn’t wear a police uniform when doing inspections and his time would be equally split and monitored.
Police Chief Bill McKinney, who submitted a budget request for an eighth officer, hailed the board’s decision.
The part-time officer has been working in a test run during the current fiscal year, turn, he said, and had helped morale in the wake of the board’s decision last year to fund seven officers and eliminate the money for a previous eighth position.
“It takes stress off scheduling” because the officer can fill in during vacations and training of other officers and at times helps with “officer safety” because the part-timer is a readily available backup, the chief said.
Mr. King voted against the hybrid position because he said the department is large enough at seven officers.
Cape Carteret, he said, “is not a high-crime area” and the police department’s large budget hinders the town’s ability to fund, without a tax increase, improvements for streets and parks.
Overall, the manager’s proposed budget so far shows $1.6 million in anticipated revenue and expenditures and the same property tax rate as in 2019-20, 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Mr. King voted against continuing to fund the police dog program because he doesn’t believe it’s necessary when the county has a K-9 officer that should be available to the town when needed.
But others said Draco, purchased with a grant, should pay off for the town once he is on duty.
Mr. Martin said the town has not yet had the opportunity to see if the drug-sniffing and missing-person-tracking dog will be worth the investments – mostly donations – in the program, so it should continue into 2020-21.
Mr. Steffey said he agreed.
“We’ll see if it pans out, give it a shot,” he said.
Mr. Waters and Mr. Miller supported entering the leasing program with Enterprise Rent-a-Car in part because the town would get new police cars sooner and would experience a decrease in maintenance costs and improvements in safety.
They cited Emerald Isle’s satisfaction with the program with Enterprise, which the town approved last year, and said it would get the town out of a bind with police cars rapidly exceeding optimum mileage.
Enterprise said the program would save the town money, especially after the first year, but Mr. King, Mr. Nalitz and Mr. Martin doubted that and said the town should continue socking money away to buy not only police cars, but other vehicles, outright.
