ECU students spend spring break volunteering in county with NC Coastal Federation

OCEAN — While many college students spent spring break relaxing, a group of East Carolina University students used their vacation this week to do service projects in the county.
“I genuinely enjoy serving and I couldn’t think of a better way to serve people and do it at the beach,” ECU sophomore Iyaira Williams of Raleigh said as she helped load picnic tables into a trailer at St. Egbert Catholic School in Morehead City. The picnic tables were transported to the N.C. Coastal Federation in Ocean for future use.
Under the guidance of the N.C. Coastal Federation, students spent Wednesday transporting picnic tables, then performing trail maintenance and cleanup at the future site of the federation’s Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration in Ocean.
Other projects the students did during the week included bagging recycled oyster shells, teaching stormwater lessons and rain garden maintenance in Swansboro.
The group of five is among 19 ECU students and staff spread out at three sites in North Carolina participating in the Alternative Break Experience program. This is the 10th year that students have volunteered in the county with the N.C. Coastal Federation.
ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement provide the opportunities for students to serve communities, according to the program’s interim director Lauren Howard.
She said due to COVID-19, the alternative spring break program was canceled in 2021, so she was happy to be back with students again in 2022.
“We’re having to rebuild the program again, and we are so happy to be back in full swing serving communities. We are so grateful for students who give up their break to serve their communities,” she said. “This is an opportunity for students to not only serve communities, but to get to know communities they aren’t familiar with.”
For students serving Wednesday, most said they just wanted a way to give back.
“As a (ECU) Pirate, I think it’s very important that we give back to the communities and get to know them,” ECU graduate student Chelsea Hewett of Durham said. “It’s wonderful to get to know a new community while you serve.”
ECU junior Brittany Barwick of New Bern agreed.
“I wanted a chance to get out of New Bern and give back to my community,” she said. “I care about our coastline and wanted to help.”
Rachel Bisesi, coastal education coordinator with the N.C. Coastal Federation, organized the projects for the group. She said she was grateful to get the extra help with projects.
“They bring so much enthusiasm and joy to the work that we do,” she said. “It puts a pep in my step and it’s great to have the extra hands. It’s an honor to work with them. They are willing to give up their spring break to serve our community.”
The students arrived in the county Sunday and will return to their homes Thursday. They will resume classes Monday.
Other projects ECU students participated in around the state this week included working at a food bank and community garden in Greenville and conducting a voter registration drive and volunteering at a food bank in Raleigh.
