Carteret Community College gets mixed results on state college performance measures

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College was above the basic standards of academic success, but fell short of the excellence level established for state community colleges, an annual state report released last month found.
The 2021 N.C. Community College System Performance Measures for Student Success report assesses community colleges in seven categories: basic skills progress, credit English success, credit math success, first year progression of students, curriculum completion rate, licensure passing rate and college transfer performance.
The report sets two levels of measurement for community colleges: a system baseline, which sets minimal standards in each category, and a system goal of excellence, which is a higher standard that colleges should try to achieve.
CCC was above the system’s baseline in all seven categories, but did not achieve the excellence level in any.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she and her staff will review results and address areas where improvements are needed.
“A team of administrators and faculty reviews the report carefully to identify whether it reveals opportunities for improvement; however, the report does not capture many of the wonderful successes and results our students and graduates experience,” Dr. Mancini said in an email Tuesday. “It is one of many measures of performance that inform our continuous improvement efforts at Carteret Community College.”
The report also contains a state average on how all community colleges performed in each category. CCC was below the state average on four performance standards and above in three.
The college was below the state average in basic skills progress for students, credit English success, credit math success and college transfer performance. CCC was above the state average in first year progression of students, curriculum completion rate and licensure pass rate.
Community colleges that meet or exceed the basic standards receive funding for their performance. Funding is used to determine performance bonuses for full- and permanent part-time faculty and staff, based on board-approved eligibility criteria. The CCC Board of Trustees will review the bonus figures in October, according to Dr. Mancini.
According to the report, 84.2% of CCC students who transferred to a four-year university in fall 2019 successfully graduated from a four-year college or university.
The college transfer performance measure includes community college students who complete their associate’s degree or complete 30 hours of transfer credits at a community college, then go on to a four-year university or college to earn their bachelor’s degrees.
In the college transfer performance category, the community college system sets 91.1% at the excellence level, with the baseline level at 79.4%. The state average of those transferring and proving successful was 87.2%.
Following is a breakdown of how CCC performed, compared to the state minimum and excellence standards, in each category:
- Basic skills progress (based on percentage of participants who make at least one measurable skill gain): CCC, 21.1% are successful; state basic goal, 15.7%; and state excellence goal, 42.5%.
- Credit English success (based on percentage of students who achieve at least a C average in college level English within three years of first fall enrollment): CCC, 52.7% are successful; state basic goal, 47.1%; and state excellence goal, 70.4%.
- Credit math success (based on percentage of students who achieve at least a C average in college level math within three years of initial fall enrollment): CCC, 33.2% are successful; state basic goal, 29.9%; and state excellence goal, 54.5%.
- First-year progression (percentage of first-time fall curriculum students who graduate prior to or enroll in postsecondary education during the subsequent fall term): CCC, 67%; state basic goal, 56.8%; and state excellence goal, 71.8%.
- Curriculum completion rate (percentage of first-time fall students who graduate, transfer or are enrolled for a fourth academic year with 42 credit hours): CCC, 57.7%; state basic goal, 43.1%; and state excellence goal, 61.3%.
- Licensure and certification passing rate (weighted index score of first-time test-taker results on licensure and certification exams): CCC, 1.04; state basic goal, 0.75; and state excellence goal, 1.09.
- College transfer performance (students who complete their associate’s degree or complete 30 hours of transfer credits at a community college, then go on to a four-year university or college to earn their bachelor’s degrees): CCC, 84.2%; state basic goal, 79.4%; and state excellence goal, 91.1%
The full report can be found online at nccommunitycolleges.edu/analytics/dashboards/state-performance-measures-pm.
