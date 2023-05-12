BEAUFORT - A Beaufort drug dealer was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, according to an announcement made by District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.
Following a three-day trial in Carteret County Superior Court, a jury found Falanta Terrell Simmons, 35, guilty on five counts of trafficking fentanyl.
Simmons was sentenced to a maximum of more than 23 years in prison.
The charges were the result of a controlled purchase conducted by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives used a confidential informant to purchase 29.7 grams of fentanyl from Simmons in Beaufort on June 23, 2021.
Simmons had previously been convicted on three prior occasions in Carteret County of possessing controlled substances with the intent to sell or deliver them.
"We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to remove drug traffickers from our community," District Attorney Thomas said. "The poison they sell causes addiction, injury, and death."
Sheriff Buck added that repeat drug dealers must be dealt with severely if they continue their criminal activities.
"Those who deal in fentanyl are providing the opportunity for people to die in every single transaction," Buck said. "Drug dealers cannot use the excuse that they 'didn't know.' They must be held accountable. My office and the district attorney's office are committed to holding these dealers to account for their dangerous acts."
Over the past three years, more than 100 people have died in Carteret County due to drug overdose poisoning, with 10 deaths recorded so far this year alone, according to a press release.
Presiding over Simmons' trial and handing down the sentence was Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey.
The State of North Carolina was represented at trial by Assistant District Attorney David L. Spence, and the N.C. State Crime Laboratory conducted an analysis of the controlled substance.
Simmons' sentencing was the latest anti-drug activity in the county, however, there are several other cases currently being processed within the court system.
Earlier this month, a Salter Path man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Morehead City woman in 2022 due to a drug overdose.
According to reports from the Morehead City Police Department and Carteret County Sheriff's Office, Hayden J. Hunter, 26, was arrested on Wednesday, May 3 after being identified as the source of fentanyl distribution within the community during a narcotics investigation.
Authorities say that Hunter's distribution of fentanyl led to the overdose death of Krista Olivia Taylor, 19, of Morehead City, on Oct. 16, 2022.
As a result of the investigation, Hunter received additional charges from the Morehead City Police Department, including selling a schedule I controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance.
Hunter was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a firearm at the time of his arrest. Based on this evidence, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Hunter for intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine.
Hunter made his first court appearance on May 4 and is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort under a $1.25 million bond.
On Feb. 20, another eastern North Carolina man was also arrested in connection of a fatal overdose.
Hugh Willis Jr. of Gloucester is facing charges of second-degree murder after a young woman, Bethany Styron, died of a fentanyl overdose.
Deputies began their death investigation last year on July 30 when Styron was found deceased.
Pursuant to this investigation, Willis had been charged with death by distribution and sell/deliver of schedule II-controlled substance.
Willis is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center.
