RALEIGH — Small businesses in North Carolina that have experienced disruption to operations due to COVID-19 may benefit from a $40 million relief program to help offset fixed costs, like rent, mortgage interest and utility bills, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy – powering our local communities and giving back in so many ways,” Gov. Cooper said in a release announcing the program. “They deserve our support, and this new initiative can help them weather this tough time.”
The N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief, administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, can provide up to $20,000 in relief funds per qualifying business location. Business applicants from certain industry sectors that have not been able to operate during the coronavirus pandemic may apply for up to two of their business locations.
Eligible businesses can apply for up to four months of mortgage interest or rent expenses, as well as utility expenses. The program offers relief for some of the fixed costs a business cannot easily control on its own, the governor’s office said.
“Just as the federal Paycheck Protection Program was a lifeline for many Carteret County businesses that experienced disruptions as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the new state COVID Relief for Small Business program can provide support to businesses that were forced to close entirely as a result of the state’s shutdown orders,” Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said. “Fortunately, many of these businesses have been allowed to recently reopen, but the new program will help mitigate some of the losses that the businesses incurred during the period they were closed.”
Applications should open next week and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must certify they were closed during the period of April 1 through July 31, they expect to be able to operate after the COVID-19 crisis has passed and they have not been reimbursed by any other federal source for the expenses for which they seek reimbursement through the MURR program.
Eligible applicants include:
- Amusement parks.
- Banquet halls with catering staff.
- Bars, taverns, night clubs and cocktail lounges.
- Bingo parlors.
- Bowling alleys/centers.
- Dance halls.
- Indoor fitness and recreation centers.
- Motion picture/movie theaters, except drive-ins.
- Museums.
Interested business leaders can learn more about the MURR program by registering for one of the free webinars offered by the Department of Commerce over the next two weeks. For the webinar schedule and additional information on the program, visit nccommerce.com/murr.
