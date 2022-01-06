Institute of Marine Sciences seeks artist proposals for mural design on Morehead City building

MOREHEAD CITY — The UNC Institute of Marine Sciences is looking for an artist to design a mural on the Arendell Street-facing side of its building in Morehead City.
IMS, in partnership with UNC Arts Everywhere, is taking applications from interested artists and designers until 5 p.m. Monday. To see the full request for proposal and directions on how to apply, visit artseverywhere.unc.edu/call-for-proposals-institute-of-marine-sciences-mural/.
This year marks the 75th anniversary for IMS, a milestone officials said the Morehead City institution will celebrate in various ways throughout the year. The mural project is one of the ways IMS plans to mark the occasion, director Dr. Rick Luettich told the News-Times.
“For us, the mural is a way to continue with the tradition of the institute. We’re celebrating our 75th anniversary in 2022 and starting to gear up to that,” he said. “...The mural seemed like a wonderful opportunity to kind of, in a very visible way, point out what we have going on here, make the facility more inviting for those that are curious to learn more about us and just generally continue our efforts to connect with the public more broadly.”
Ideally, Dr. Luettich said, the mural would blend themes of marine science and the work of IMS researchers with images of the local ecosystem to reflect the close relationship IMS has with the community of eastern North Carolina. He said the exact dimensions and design of the mural will be decided once proposals come in, and he looks forward to seeing what creative ideas artists come up with to execute the vision.
IMS development manager Libby O’Malley said once the application window closes, a selection committee will move quickly to choose an artist. Depending on weather and other factors, the goal is for work to begin by early April and wrap up in time for peak tourism season by mid-June.
“My drop-dead deadline is I would really like to see it completed in time for the Seafood Festival,” Ms. O’Malley said. The N.C. Seafood Festival is held annually the first weekend of October on the Morehead City waterfront.
The institute’s three-story, brick building is at 3431 Arendell St., a spot approximately 26,000 cars pass by each day. With such a large, prominent canvas to work with, Ms. O’Malley said the hope is the mural becomes a sort of landmark people associate with Morehead City.
“That’s really my hope, my hope is that it becomes an iconic gateway into Morehead,” she said. “...It says, ‘I’m here.’ It’s that sense of arrival, that’s really what I’m hoping this will serve.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.