MOREHEAD CITY – Morehead City's monthly concert series "Alive at Five" will return to the area Sunday, June 25.
Downtown Morehead City Inc. will also host concerts in July, August, September and October.
The shows are family friendly and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the waterfront at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St.
"We are looking forward to another great 'Alive at Five' concert series in 2023,” said Downtown Morehead City Inc. Executive Director Kathryn Metts. "'Alive at Five' has a very popular reputation, and we are excited to bring it back to downtown Morehead City again for the season. We will host three summer Friday night concerts and two fall Thursday night concerts, all of which are family-friendly and free to the public. We hope you’ll join us for each of the concerts and perhaps stick around afterwards to enjoy a meal or a drink in one of our many restaurants and bars.”
Sponsoring the concert series this year is Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque, Chicken & Seafood and HomeFront Realty Services.
Beverages are sponsored by Shortway Brewing Company, and ice is provided by Twice the Ice.
No coolers or outside drinks are allowed inside the concert area.
Downtown business sponsors include Ace Marine Rigging, Arendell Engineers, BluSail Golitz Gallery, Britt Development Company, Carteret Community Theatre, Chalk & Gibbs, Dee Gee’s Gifts & Books, Ginny Gordon’s, Jack’s Waterfront Bar, Robby Oakes Mortgage, Sea Classics Trading and Tranquility Spa.
Downtown Morehead City (DMC) Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership dedicated to small business growth by developing and sustaining an economically vital, socially active and visually attractive downtown for residents and visitors.
For more information about "Alive at Five" or DMC Inc., visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com.
The lineup:
Friday, June 23, 5-8 p.m.
The Bounce Party Band
From Burlington, The Bounce Party Band will take center stage with a six-piece, high-energy group complete with male and female vocalists playing favorite dance songs from the last 40 years. The Bounce Party Band is an eclectic group of musicians with years of experience, tremendous talent and unmistakable chemistry. They always get the crowd moving and are presented by a Grassroots Grant from the Arts Council of Carteret County, and sponsored by Cheryl Mansfield, financial advisor for Edward Jones.
Friday, July 21, 5-8 p.m.
Liquid Pleasure
The six-man Liquid Pleasure Band has been playing for more than 20 years, touring with national acts like Hootie and the Blowfish and REM. Other notable bands and musical artists that Liquid Pleasure has paired with include Chuck Berry, Whitney Houston, the Temptations and Aretha Franklin. Liquid Pleasure has performed at high-profile events, including the Inaugural Ball for both Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and for professional sports teams, including the Ravens, Panthers and Hornets. Liquid Pleasure is known getting the crowd dancing with their extensive song list encompassing beach music, rock, top 40, Motown and all the standards that crowds love. The Liquid Pleasure concert is sponsored by Chalk & Gibbs and Dee Gee’s Gifts & Books.
Friday, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m.
The Powell Brothers
The Powell Brothers are a modern, country/rock band from Houston, Texas making their debut in Morehead City this summer. The group is a power trio known for their incredible harmonies and powerful electric guitar riffs, backed by a driving drum beat and gritty bass tones. The Powell Brothers have performed in many settings, including festivals where they play alongside names like Granger Smith, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and more. They will making their first trip to the Crystal Coast.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Band of Oz
The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977, the band went on the road full-time and since then has made a big name for itself throughout the Southeast playing top clubs and corporate parties. For several years, the band has participated in major beach concerts in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia. The band features a full horn section and a dynamic group of entertainers. They have a huge following of beach music lovers. The Band of Oz concert is sponsored by Coastal Bank & Trust.
Thursday, Oct. 12, 5-8 p.m.
The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
This musical institution has left their mark on listeners with numerous albums and single releases that span decades. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. In 2007 and 2008, The Embers traveled throughout South Korea to perform "Christmas with The Embers" on American military bases for America’s troops and were awarded Military Coins of Excellence for their distinguished service. They will put joy in in a audience member's step, love in the heart and beach music in the soul. The Embers concert is sponsored by Cape Lookout Family Dental.
