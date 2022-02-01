Fire early Tuesday results in total loss of longtime boat repair business on Radio Island

BEAUFORT — A longtime boat repair business burned to the ground early Tuesday morning, leaving owner James Gillikin, 79, to sift through the ashes.
“I don’t have insurance and I probably lost $250,000 worth of equipment and paint,” Mr. Gillikin, who has been in business more than 50 years, said as he surveyed the smoldering debris at Gillikin Marine Railroad, at 195 Morgan St. on Radio Island. He rented space in the building to operate his business.
County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said as of Tuesday morning he has not yet determined a cause for the fire, but said, “I do have an area of interest where I believe it started in the back of the rear section of the building. I can say the building is a total loss.”
The structure contained paint, welding equipment, a forklift and other flammable materials. The building is located near several large fishing vessels and yachts, some of which Mr. Gillikin had just finished painting.
Mr. Lewis commended the Beaufort Fire Department and other departments who assisted in keeping the fire contained away from the vessels. Plus, there were no injuries reported.
“We’ve got a large vessel about 100 feet from the building. If that had caught on fire, we would have been looking at a situation like a condo fire,” Mr. Lewis said.
According to a press release from the Beaufort Fire Department, the call for the fire came in at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday.
“Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was showing from a single story boat repair facility,” the release states.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 5:52 a.m.
“At this point, overhaul operations were conducted and additional hot spots extinguished,” the release said.
The Beaufort Fire Department cleared the scene at 7:56 a.m. and the area was turned over to the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause.
In addition to the Beaufort Fire Department, Atlantic Beach, Harkers Island, Morehead City and North River fire departments, along with Beaufort EMS, were dispatched to the scene.
The Salvation Army was on scene most of the night into Tuesday morning, serving hot coffee and donuts to first responders.
“I can’t thank The Salvation Army enough,” Mr. Lewis said. “When you’re out in 32-degree weather fighting a fire, that hot coffee and support means a lot.”
As for what the future holds for Mr. Gillikin, who lives on Harkers Island, he said he was trying to get power restored to a boat launch next to the building to launch a large vessel he had just finished painting.
“The boat had just been painted and we were getting ready to launch it,” he said. “I want to make sure we can get this one back in the water.”
Mr. Gillikin said he’s facing other challenges, as well. His wife is in hospice care.
“We’ve been married 62 years,” he said.
Mr. Gillikin added that this is the third time he has lost a boat business to fire. He started out with a family business on Harkers Island, which he said burnt down, as well as a second business destroyed by fire years ago.
He said he rented the property for his current business from Radio Island Rental Properties, which is part of David Eudy Properties LLC of New Bern.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Mr. Gillikin said. “I guess you just pick up the pieces and start over.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.