ATLANTIC — There are good health benefits from eating duck eggs, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular.
Duck eggs are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and choline. Compared to chicken eggs, duck eggs are larger and have a thicker shell.
Craig Hamilton of Beaufort Way Farm in Atlantic has a rich heritage and history with ducks. He took to the path of duck egg farming through his grandfather, Julian Hamilton Sr. who moved from Atlantic to Beaufort around the time of the Great Depression to work at First Citizens Bank. He raised Wood Ducks in a flight pen in his backyard at 805 Ann St. and even exported Wood Duck eggs to a zoo in Italy so the Italians could view our North American Wood Ducks.
Craig said he remembers it like it was yesterday.
When Craig’s father, Julian Hamilton Jr. came along, he took it to the next level, raising some of the finest Giant Canada Geese in the world.
Craig explained, “They also had Cackling Geese, Richardson’s Geese, Black Ducks (these were his favorite ducks), Pintails (Sprigtails), Muscovy Ducks (good setters), Mandarins (Chinese Wood Ducks)…oh my goodness, the list goes on and on…
“A couple of times a month, we would take the drive Down East to visit with friends of his that also raised waterfowl, such as Dan Hamilton of Stacy and Wesley Paul of Davis. So, I got it honest.”
The primary difference, he noted, is that he is raising primarily domestic breeds, specifically Heritage breeds, while they concentrate on waterfowl native to our area.
“Heritage breeds are traditional livestock breeds that were raised by our forefathers,” Craig continued. “These are the breeds of a bygone era before industrial agriculture became a mainstream practice. Heritage breed livestock are rare breeds of animals once commonly found on farms but are now in danger of extinction.
“The Livestock Conservancy has prioritized livestock on a list ranging from critical to recovering. My primary Heritage duck breed is Ancona Duck (status = watch), and my primary Heritage goose breed is Pilgrim Goose (status = threatened).”
Hamilton’s day on the farm begins even before he has a cup of coffee or takes a shower. He is always excited to see how many duck eggs the hens left him overnight, as the Anconas lay at night only. Ducks are very messy, so next he must handwash each individual egg, place the eggs in cartons, date the cartons and place them in a refrigerator until they are consumed or sold.
After breakfast, then everything gets fed, and usually later in the afternoon, he may change their water. Ducks and geese make quite a mess in their water, so he is constantly having to change it, but not every day. Usually in the evenings, he will pull up a chair and just watch them all.
“It’s quite relaxing,” he adds.
Craig’s goal was to produce and sell duck eggs. However, when the ducklings grow up into full grown ducks, only half of them lay eggs –-the hens. It is not realistic to think he can sell the drakes without hens, so he had his farm inspected by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and processes his own ducks on the farm.
“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “It takes me an hour to get set up, then an hour per duck and an hour cleanup. Thus, it’s a four-hour job of nonstop work just to clean two ducks.”
The duck eggs are being sold at the Olde Beaufort Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings. The Ready-to-Cook ducks are available at the market too, but one can also buy the frozen Ready-to-Cook ducks at Salty Catch Seafood Company in Beaufort.
