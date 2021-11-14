PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners Wednesday night tentatively agreed to enter a 50-50 cost-sharing agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to repair drainage pipes along Arborvitae Drive and Cedar Road.
But the board, during its monthly meeting in town hall and virtually via GoToWebinar, also decided to negotiate to try to get the agency to drop a provision that requires the town to hold NCDOT “harmless” for problems that might arise from the work and to drop a “one-time partnership” clause in the proposed contract.
According to a memo to the board from town manager Brian Kramer, in the early l980s, NCDOT widened Salter Path Road along most of Bogue Banks, including the entire length of the highway in Pine Knoll Shores. The project included installation of stormwater drain lines that run from the ditches in the state right of way to the Pine Knoll Shores canal system.
These drain lines are at several locations in town, Mr. Kramer wrote, including along the eastern side of Maritime Woods, across Arborvitae Drive and then to the canal between 142 and 144 Arborvitae Drive, and along the west side of the town right of way on Cedar Road, to the canal in between 107 and 109 Cedar Road.
Mr. Kramer said Wednesday there was local opposition to the lines because of concerns about water quality degradation in the canals, and his research shows there is evidence the opposition might have installed deflector devices at the collection stations on the state right of way along Salter Path Road. He also states there has been no NCDOT maintenance done on this drain line system since at least 2007. This was verified by a visit from NCDOT stormwater representatives in 2019.
The town manager told commissioners in his memo that following Hurricane Florence in 2018, “sink holes appeared along the property lines between 142/144 Arborvitae and between 107/109 Cedar. Subsequent camera work conducted by the Town and provided to NCDOT showed failures at the connection seams of the large concrete pipes at these locations.”
Mr. Kramer said staff believes if these failures are not addressed, the foundations of the structures along these lines are threatened.
He also told the board NCDOT did not acquire permanent easements for the lines at these locations, but did acquire construction easements for the initial installation of the lines and appeared to have used the existing developers’ drainage easements in the areas where the lines run in between the homes.
“Because they do not have permanent easements, they will not assume full responsibility for the maintenance and repairs,” the manager told the board Wednesday.
NCDOT selected a contractor who proposed a project to “sleeve” these lines by insetting a polyurethane pipe within the older concrete pipes to move drain water. Following negotiations between NCDOT and the contractor, a price of $80,605 was proposed.
According to Mr. Kramer, NCDOT recommends the town and state split this cost, with the Pine Knoll Shores share being $40,303.
The affected property owners would have to sign a right of entry agreement giving NCDOT and its contractor permission to access and make the repairs to the piped systems. This agreement would include a hold harmless clause, stating the property owners would not hold the department or its authorized representative responsible for any loss, damage or legal liability associated with the work, Mr. Kramer stated in the memo to the board.
“In addition,” he said, “these agreements would specify that this is a one-time partnership and that the Department would not be responsible for the future maintenance of the easements or piped systems.”
Town attorney Neil Whitford recommended the town sign the agreement because he believes the only way the town could force NCDOT to cover all of the costs for the project would be to take the state agency to court, Mr. Kramer said, and the attorney believes the legal fees incurred by the town would likely be greater than the 50% share of the project.
The manager recommended the town OK the agreement, as had Mr. Whitford in writing and during the meeting.
But board members weren’t happy with the hold harmless clause, and Mr. Whitford said during the meeting he shared their concerns, particularly about NCDOT’s written refusal to accept responsibility for future maintenance.
Still, he said absent the hold harmless clause and the “one-time partnership,” he thought NCDOT’s proposed solution to the problem was “reasonable.” He added that before the town signs off on the agreement, “I think we may have some work to do.”
Mr. Kramer said he would contact NCDOT and tell the agency the board and attorney’s concerns.
Mayor John Brodman asked Mr. Whitford to get back to the board.
The board approved a motion to that effect.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
