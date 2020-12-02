Community raises money for local chef recovering from COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY —The season of giving is upon us, and many are already in the charitable spirit as the community rallies to support a beloved local chef who has been unable to work since contracting COVID-19 in July.
Albert Cowan has been a mainstay on the Morehead City waterfront restaurant scene since the early 1960s when he began working at Capt. Bill’s Waterfront Restaurant, now Southern Salt. He became known for his signature conch stew and Down East lemon pie, and, as the longtime kitchen manager and eventual head chef at Capt. Bill’s, he helped train a generation of hospitality workers in Carteret County.
When sisters Miranda and Jennifer Newsom, whose parents owned Capt. Bill’s in the 1960s and 70s, learned Mr. Cowan had contracted the coronavirus and, despite recovering from COVID-19, has been unable to work since the summer, they decided to harness the power of community and set up a GoFundMe. So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $6,500 out of a $10,000 goal, all of which will go to directly toward helping Mr. Cowan and his wife, Ann, pay their living expenses.
Miranda Newsom told the News-Times she’d spoken to Mr. Cowan recently to tell him about the fundraiser and reminisce on some memories from Capt. Bill’s. She said he and his wife were “overwhelmed” at the outpouring of support from the community, and he’d especially been enjoying reading the stories and memories some donors have shared along with their contributions.
“All the love and support, the lovely comments of appreciation he’s getting, it means a lot to him,” Ms. Newsom said.
Ms. Newsom said her father, Ken Newsom, was a good friend of Mr. Cowan’s, as the two worked together closely for many years. She said Mr. Cowan not only ran the back of the house at Capt. Bill’s, but he also always helped out with other duties, like waxing the floors and re-wallpapering the walls during the off-season.
One local legend surrounding Mr. Cowan involves the time somebody from the White House called Capt. Bill’s asking for his Down East lemon pie recipe. As it was recounted in a News-Times article about Mr. Cowan’s 40th work anniversary celebration, one of his former assistant chefs became a White House chef and wanted to serve the pie to President Ronald Reagan, who later sent Mr. Cowan a presidential seal and book of matches as thanks for providing the recipe.
The Newsoms would end up selling Capt. Bill’s to new owners, John and Diane Poag, in the early 1980s, but Mr. Cowan continued to work there for several more decades, even continuing at Southern Salt, which replaced Capt. Bill’s when the Poags sold to new owners in 2015.
For more information or to donate to the fundraiser for Mr. Cowan, go to gofundme.com/f/mr-albert-of-southern-salt-capn-bills.
