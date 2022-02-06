DMF to hold peer review of striped mullet stock assessment Feb. 8-9

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents and others with an interest in striped mullet management have an opportunity to observe online a peer review of the striped mullet stock assessment.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced it will hold a workshop by webinar Tuesday and Wednesday with scientists to review the draft assessment of the North Carolina striped mullet stock. Discussions are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and, if needed, Wednesday.
The public may listen to the workshop by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for attending the webinar are available at the website deq.nc.gov/news/events/Feb2022-striped-mullet-peer-review-workshop.
The workshop is open to allow the public to observe the peer review process, but public comment will not be accepted. Additionally, at any point during the workshop, the division may close the discussion to the public to allow the peer reviewers to deliberate and complete a draft version of their peer review report, or for the stock assessment workgroup to address outstanding tasks.
According to the DMF in its announcement, a stock assessment is a scientific analysis that uses information gathered from commercial and recreational fisheries, data from scientific sampling and observations and fish biology to determine the abundance of a fish population and, when possible, predict future trends of stock abundance.
The DMF went on to say a peer review is an evaluation of scientific work by independent, unbiased experts. A fisheries stock assessment peer review evaluates the validity of data used, the appropriateness of the assessment model used and the rationale of any assumptions used to determine if the science conducted is adequate for use in fisheries management. Peer review scientists have not been involved in or had input into the development of the stock assessment and have no stake in the outcome.
“Opening the workshop to the public allows for improved communication and public understanding of fisheries stock assessments,” the division said.
