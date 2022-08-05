BEAUFORT - Members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction."
Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret County commissioners.
The letter states:
"As you know 5 of the 7 board members voted to hire a professional airport manager with decades of aviation experience. We felt the individual was highly qualified and would take the airport to the next level of professionalism that it and the county deserves. These 5 board members have a combined aviation experience of over 170 years and include an attorney and engineer so we feel our opinion was well informed. We understand there are other opinions. We cannot in good faith continue to serve at this time when the board is not allowed to make decisions that we feel are in the best interest of the airport."
