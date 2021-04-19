Down East man charged in connection to Saturday burglary, reportedly tied to second crime

BEAUFORT — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Down East man Monday in connection to a home burglary that occurred Saturday in Howland Rock.
In a Monday release, the CCSO said the agency had charged Michael Gavin Burgess, 27, with second degree burglary, first degree burglary felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property.
Deputies responded to an unidentified home in Howland Rock, near Beaufort, Saturday after a report of a burglary. The release did not state what was taken from the home, but said detectives recovered evidence, including a video, which was reportedly shared on social media.
Tips from the public after the video distribution led detectives to Mr. Burgess, who was reportedly arrested without incident, the CCSO said.
“During the search of his residence, property was discovered that connected him to this crime and another burglary that occurred on December 25, 2020 at a residence on Whitehurst Drive,” in Beaufort, the sheriff’s office alleged.
Mr. Burgess was placed under a $500,000 bond in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort and had his first court appearance Monday.
