BEAUFORT — The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) of Beaufort Elementary School will host a groundbreaking for an outdoor learning space called the Big Rock Outdoor Learning Center at 10 a.m. July 19 at 110 Carraway Drive in Beaufort.
The event will celebrate the beginning of construction of an outdoor learning space. In addition to serving BES students, the space will also serve elementary-aged children who attend Beaufort Boys and Girls Club after school program participants.
“We are so pleased to see the Big Rock Outdoor Learning Center move into the construction phase,” said Lindsay Parker, Beaufort Elementary School PTO board member. “It's been amazing to see the support from organizations like the Big Rock Foundation and our community come together to build a learning center for our children to enjoy for years to come."
Beaufort Elementary serves about 400 students during the traditional school year as well as additional students during Read To Achieve summer camp and Boys and Girls Club participants in after school programs. The Big Rock Outdoor Learning Center will be accessible to students in prekindergarten through fifth grade and will enable teachers to extend and enhance learning opportunities for students.
The classroom portion of the center will feature a 24-foot by 36-foot covered pavilion with seating and tables along with various stations to allow for interactive hands-on learning. Such stations will include observational raised garden beds, a ‘Bug Bar’ in which to observe insect life cycles, a weather station, a rainwater collection center and a greenhouse.
The goal of the project is to offer students a year-round outdoor learning environment that ties into the North Carolina Standard Course of Study as well as enhancing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning. For those who want to support, levels of sponsorships are available by contacting the BES PTO at seadogpto@gmail.com.
