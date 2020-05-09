NEWPORT — The novel coronavirus outbreak is going to have an effect on next fiscal year’s budget for Newport, but the specifics won’t be known until the next quarter of 2020.
The town council met online via Zoom Thursday for a budget work session, and Town Manager Bryan Chadwick delivered a draft copy of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget to the council.
Mr. Chadwick gave the council an overview of the broad expectations for the upcoming fiscal year, and the council unanimously authorized Mr. Chadwick to inform their current health insurance provider, MedCost, through the N.C. League of Municipalities, that they’re changing to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, which will provide a 13% reduction in insurance expenditures.
“Because of COVID-19, things are going to be different,” Mr. Chadwick said. “Meetings have been virtual, we (also) need to focus on immediate needs.”
As of Thursday, town officials haven’t discussed the ad valorem property tax rate yet. The existing rate is 35.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
While Mr. Chadwick didn’t go over line items in the budget at Thursday’s work session, he touched on the major issues. He said staff has budgeted for a 3.2% increase in the town’s sold waste fees and for continued funding of the town’s ongoing capital projects, such as the installation of a new well.
“The last (staff) salary adjustments were over two years ago,” Mr. Chadwick said. “We’ve had some turnover, positions are harder to fill. It costs money to train new people.”
Mr. Chadwick said additional staff are needed in multiple departments, including police, fire and public works. Existing staff has been working increased overtime, and part-time staff has been difficult to find.
The town’s revenue as of Thursday seems uncertain for next fiscal year. Mr. Chadwick said due to the economic effects of the pandemic, staff is anticipating a 25% decrease in sales and use tax revenue.
“I’ve always told people budgeting is a moving target,” Mr. Chadwick said. “We’re going to hope that number is not correct.”
Councilman Mark Eadie said town officials only have a few places in the general fund where they have direct control over their revenue.
“There’s no action we can take on the sales and use tax,” he said, referring to the fact sales and use tax revenue is distributed by state officials. “Going forward, we can either take action on what we can (control), hope the sales and use tax improves or use our fund balance.”
On the brighter side, Mr. Chadwick said with the most recent property revaluation, Newport has seen a 4% increase in property value. He also said they’ve seen an increase in new development and renovations, one of the biggest projects being the Heritage Pointe subdivision.
“So far, it added $13.5 million in (property) values,” Mr. Chadwick said. “We may not get all of that in now. It may be another year before we get the full amount (of tax) coming in.”
Mr. Eadie said the economic value of Heritage Pointe goes beyond just property value.
“It also represents more people coming in,” he said.
The town’s budget process as a whole is being changed, according to Mr. Chadwick. He said staff has instituted a “pre-audit,” meaning the town’s finance officer must give approval for any purchases with town funds.
Councilman Chuck Shinn seemed to approve of the change and said keeping track of municipal spending has been a problem for him.
“I know there’s a $10,000 limit on discretionary purchases,” he said, “but I wasn’t told who authorized them…I think we’ve got a better handle on it now, but in the past it wasn’t handled as well.”
Mr. Shinn said he’d also like to see individual department budgets go into greater detail on its expenses.
“I don’t think we’re feeling the pinch of this coronavirus yet,” he said. “I think that will be in the next quarter.”
Councilman David Heath said after the council adopts the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, it should have quarterly budget work sessions until they have a projection on the town’s revenue. The council agreed with the proposal, though no formal action was taken on it Thursday.
Thursday’s budget work session was the first in a series. The next session is scheduled for Tuesday. Among the items on the session’s agenda is discussion of the town’s fee schedules and a proposal to decriminalize certain ordinance violations.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.