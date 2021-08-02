MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding potential shellfish lease applicants the 2021 application period ends Monday.
The DMF issued a reminder to shellfish lease applicants July 26. The division accepts shellfish bottom lease and water column applications annually from March 1 through Aug. 1. Since Aug. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday.
The applications must be either postmarked or dropped off at the division headquarters office at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City by the deadline.
More information, as well as a copy of the application form to download, is available at the division’s shellfish lease and franchise program webpage, deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/licenses-permits-and-leases/shellfish-lease-and-franchise.
