MOREHEAD CITY — With finances appearing to stabilize somewhat after an uncertain start to the 2020-21 fiscal year, Morehead City officials are ready to bring back some of the positions that were lost to budget cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In May, the city laid off 10 full-time and 8 part-time employees across several departments due to an anticipated budget shortfall brought on by the pandemic. At the time, finance officials projected Morehead City could lose more than $1 million in revenue from the general fund, largely from lost sales tax collections.
However, Carteret County ended up posting record-breaking tourism numbers in 2020, and Morehead City benefitted from high visitation all summer and into the fall. Tuesday, Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston informed the city council that sales and real estate tax collections are higher than originally expected.
“As we’ve been tracking the trajectory of our revenue, specifically as it relates to the general fund, both our sales tax revenue numbers and our real estate tax numbers are tracking ahead of our projection, which obviously is a terrific thing,” he said.
With the financial outlook more positive now than it was last spring, Mr. Eggleston proposed reinstating some positions that were previously cut, including three full-time and three part-time positions.
For full-time positions, he proposed adding a second building maintenance technician, an additional firefighter/EMT and an entry-level police officer to the city’s ranks. For part-time positions, he proposed a police records specialist, an animal control officer and a water/sewer administrator, all positions which had previously been full-time before they were eliminated last spring.
Mr. Eggleston noted the building maintenance technician and police officer positions hadn’t been cut for pandemic-related reasons, but all the others were eliminated in the layoffs last May.
The city currently has several other open positions as a result of employee turnover, including for a building inspector and a utility service technician. Mr. Eggleston said he expects the city will be able to fill all the vacant positions relatively quickly. He said it’s also possible more positions will be added back in the coming months as the city continues to monitor the evolving financial situation.
“I don’t have any hesitation in thinking that we should be able to fill those (positions),” he said Tuesday.
Some employees that were previously furloughed have already been brought back as Morehead City slowly reintroduces certain services, such as reopening the Webb Library and the recreation center on Fisher Street.
Next month, the city council is slated to kick off planning for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, at which point there may be additional discussions on the city’s workforce.
The Morehead City Council will decide whether to approve the positions proposed by the city manager during the next voting meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building and online via Zoom.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
