RALEIGH — Visitors commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the North Carolina Aquariums will receive half-off regular admission Jan. 16 to honor the legacy of Dr. King, according to a press release issued by the N.C. Aquariums.
Through this half-off admission, visitors will enjoy the immersive experience of the aquariums, while learning about conservation efforts around the world. King’s advocacy work for equality extended to the natural environment.
“Reflecting on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for racial equality is an important way to keep his dream alive. Dr. King’s work to raise awareness extended to inspiring action on preserving a clean and healthy environment for generations to come. We are honored to welcome guests at a discounted rate on the birthday of this civil rights hero. Please reserve your tickets and enjoy the day,” Hap Fatzinger, director of the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher said.
The aquariums are popular during holidays and reservations fill up quickly. Visitors must purchase their discounted tickets online in advance of their visit.
At the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, visitors are invited to support the community through an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. in Soundside Hall. Also, visitors can enjoy the aquarium’s 309,000-gallon ocean habitat, the Living Shipwreck and Imagination Bay, an immersive indoor play area. Don’t forget to meet Pee Dee and Rocky, two new North American river otters.
Some special habitats at the Aquarium at Fort Fisher will include the lively Asian small-clawed otter pups Stella, Mae and Selene, who will greet visitors as soon as they walk in the front door, Luna the albino alligator and the loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings, Pip and Scout.
At the Aquarium on Roanoke Island, don a lab coat and learn how to diagnose and treat a model sea turtle in the Operation: Sea Turtle Rescue interactive exhibit. The Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center is rehabilitating more than 150 turtles. While guest access is limited because of the number of patients, get a peek through the glass doors. Also, visitors can support the Ton of Love Food Drive through Feb. 14 and receive one complimentary ticket per reservation.
The half-off special rate will not apply to already reduced rates or promotional pricing. To reserve tickets, visit ncaquariums.com/ticket-sales.
