Carteret Community College considers proposal for geohome prototype on campus

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees agreed Tuesday to consider allowing N.C. State University researchers to build a geohome prototype next to the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology.
The CCC board heard a presentation by Dr. George Elvin, associate professor of architecture with NCSU’s College of Design, to construct a 20-foot tall section of a wooden geohome prototype just west of CMAST.
After hearing his presentation, the board approved sending the proposal to its buildings and grounds committee for further discussion.
Dr. Elvin said the domed structure would be outfitted with sensors, enabling researchers to collect data during hurricanes. The goal is to partner with industry and community leaders to create affordable, hurricane-resistant housing.
His proposal states, “Strengthened by a solid wood frame made from Carolina timber, the geohome proposes affordable, secure housing for the residents of North Carolina and beyond. Its streamline, elliptical form allows winds to pass it by, and its positioning atop 8-foot piers places it above floodwaters.”
The proposal calls for the construction of a 20-foot tall section, which includes 12 feet of enclosed space and 8 feet of piers. It would be 15 feet wide, 20 feet long and located adjacent to CMAST.
In other action, the board:
- Approved board officers for the 2021-22 academic year, including Chairperson Melodie Darden, Vice Chairperson June Fulcher, secretary Dr. Tracy Mancini and assistant secretary Jo Ann Cannon. They will take their seats in July.
- Approved student activity fees for 2021-22. The fees can be covered by federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding.
- Approved the addition of an associate in general education degree.
- Approved an associate in general education degree for health sciences.
- Heard reports by committees, Dr. Mancini and other administrators.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times did not attend the June 8 meeting. Information compiled here is reported by CCC staff.
