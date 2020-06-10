Board meeting won’t be broadcast
Indian Beach Town Manager Tim White announced the board of commissioner’s meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in town hall won’t be broadcast via Zoom. He said even while maintaining a distance of 6 feet between individuals, town hall can accommodate nine meeting attendees.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and via webinar.
The public can participate in the meeting online. Login information is available on the town website, townofpks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.