County reports decline in active COVID-19 cases Monday, vaccination appointments available

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials Monday reported a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County since Friday, with 15 new cases added to the county’s overall total.
The additional confirmed cases bring the total to 4,601 in Carteret County since the first positive case was identified more than a year ago. Of those, 67 cases are considered currently active, down from 91 active cases heading into the weekend, and 4,490 people are considered recovered. The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 44 residents.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also went down over the weekend, from six reported Friday to four hospitalizations Monday.
In addition, the County Health Department announced there will be a Pfizer vaccination clinic Thursday at the old Kmart building in Morehead City, 4915 Arendell St. As of Monday afternoon, there are 1,100 appointment slots available, and the county said it will not accept walk-in appointments the day of the clinic.
Eligible individuals can call 252-728-8550, option 2, to schedule an appointment for this clinic.
Vaccination groups 1-4 under the state’s vaccine distribution plan are eligible for this clinic. That includes health care workers and long-term care staff/residents, all individuals age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, people living congregate settings and individuals with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, will become eligible for vaccination beginning Wednesday, April 7.
For more detailed information about the vaccination groups, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.