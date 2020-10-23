Carteret County adds 23 new COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials in Carteret County confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and reported 187 more tests are pending.
According to an update from the County Health Department, the county has reported 1,239 total cases since March. As of Friday, there are 155 known active cases of COVID-19 in the area.
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell Friday from eight to five.
Also Friday, Carteret County Schools reported an additional case is tied to the system. This case was reported at Broad Creek Middle School, and brings the total school-related cases to 45.
Additionally, Tiller School, a charter school in Beaufort, reported a case, bringing its total to two.
As of Friday, 13 county residents had died as a result of COVID-19, and 1,071 people had recovered.
Officials encourage the public to continue safety precautions, namely washing hands frequently, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others and wearing a mask in public.
