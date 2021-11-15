Treasurer Folwell presents Beaufort with unclaimed cash, urges residents to check website

BEAUFORT — The town of Beaufort received a minor windfall Friday when State Treasurer Dale Folwell visited town hall to present officials with a check for $286.01 in unclaimed property discovered through his office’s N.C. Cash program.
The program is overseen by the Unclaimed Property Division of the Department of State Treasurer and includes a database of unclaimed funds – in the form of bank accounts, wages, insurance policy proceeds and various other sources – that have been abandoned typically for at least a year. According to the N.C. Cash website, funds become unclaimed when companies lose track of the recipient, and, by law, the money is turned over to the treasurer’s office for safekeeping.
Mr. Folwell said he discovered Beaufort had unclaimed cash when he was visiting Carteret County recently and looked up the town using the database search function on nccash.com. The funds originated from Honeywell and Office Depot, according to the treasurer, but never made it into the town’s coffers for whatever reason.
Beaufort Mayor-elect Sharon Harker and town manager John Day joined Mr. Folwell at town hall Friday afternoon to accept the check. In a release, Ms. Harker said the town would likely put the money toward ongoing infrastructure improvements.
“We appreciate any money coming into our town. No check too big, too small,” Ms. Harker said. “We’re a very conservative town and we like to get money back and use it to help improve the town infrastructure and facilities. We really appreciate Treasurer Folwell coming down to deliver the check himself.”
For Carteret County, there are more than 110,000 pieces of unclaimed property totaling over $8 million in assets within the UPD’s repository. Mr. Folwell urged residents to check the N.C. Cash database to see if any of that money is theirs.
To do so, go to unclaimed.nccash.com, click the “Get started” button and enter your last name or the name of your business into the search box when prompted. You can narrow the search by adding further information such as first name, city and zip code. From there, follow the instructions on the website to claim any funds you discover under your name. It’s free to search and file a claim for cash.
“We are safeguarding 110,209 properties valued at more than $8 million from Carteret County,” Mr. Folwell said. “We would like nothing better than to give that all away. Our database is easily searchable. Search for your name, your spouse’s name and maiden name, relatives, church and civic groups you belong to. The odds are you or someone you know has money waiting to be claimed.”
According to Mr. Folwell’s office, for the fiscal year to date, UPD has paid 44,616 claims totaling $31.2 million from N.C. Cash.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
