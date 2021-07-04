School board approves mental health policy

MOREHEAD CITY — The County Board of Education has adopted a state-mandated mental health policy, which took effect July 1.
The board approved the action, under its consent agenda, during a special meeting Monday in the media center of Morehead City Elementary School.
The plan addresses student and staff mental health needs.
“In the past several years, the Carteret County Public School System has implemented practices that address several components of the policy,” Dr. Sue Kreuser, director of the school system’s healthful living program, stated in documents about the plan. “Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, the framework of the CCPS School-Based Mental Health Plan will be implemented and adjusted, when necessary, as school teams work through a process of assessment of existing mental health and well-being practices.”
One component of the plan calls for providing school personnel guidelines on the identification of students at risk of suicide and procedures and referral sources that address the actions that should be taken. The risk-referral program will include the adoption of the state Department of Public Instruction suicide risk protocol as written by Carteret County school system staff members.
The policy calls for a six-hour professional development session on the topic of mental health for staff, administrators and teaching assistants.
A Safe Schools Online Training program will be used to meet training requirements in six areas:
· Student mental health awareness, intervention, prevention and “postvention.”
· Suicide prevention.
· Substance abuse: student drug and alcohol use.
· Sexual abuse prevention: child abuse identification and intervention.
· Teenage dating violence: identification and prevention.
· Sex trafficking prevention: human trafficking awareness.
Dr. Kreuser said a comprehensive social and emotional learning program will continue to be offered to students. These include Botvin LifeSkills Training in grades 3-9 and 11. Kindergarten through second-grade programs include Second Step, Sanford Harmony, Conscious Discipline and N.C. Standards Mapping.
She said school teams will complete a comprehensive school needs assessment during the school year.
“The results of the assessment will drive the work of the school teams and the school system to engage in continuous improvement in meeting the mental health needs of students and staff members,” she said.
The administration must complete and submit an annual mental health report to the Department of Public Instruction by Sept. 15 each year.
“While we have much to be proud of in the practices and procedures that are in place, we look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively in enhancing the well-being of our students and staff members,” Dr. Kreuser said.
In other action during the regular meeting, the board heard the first reading of a policy revision that changes its procedures in meeting with parent advisory councils. The board had been meeting with advisory council chairmen at 5 p.m., prior to the start of its regular meetings, during the months of October, December, January, March and May.
The revised policy calls for the Board of Education to meet twice a year with parent advisory councils of schools sharing the same high school attendance zones. Board of Education members whose election district is most associated with the high school district will attend that area’s meetings. The board will not take action at the sessions.
The board also approved the following under its consent agenda:
· Awarded a $409,510 contract to North Carolina Sound for the installation of new intercom systems in 16 county schools. Funds for this project will come from a portion of a $42 million school bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2020.
· Awarded a $414,800 contract to Hudson Painting for the interior and exterior painting of Croatan High School. Awarding the contract will be contingent upon capital funding from the county commissioners.
· Awarded a $95,654 contract to Eastman’s Carpets and Flooring Inc. for flooring in the enrichment hall of Newport Middle School. Awarding the contract will be contingent upon capital funding from the county commissioners.
· Awarded an $85,251 contract to J&J Floor Specialists to install a gym floor at Atlantic Elementary School. This will be contingent upon capital funding from the county commissioners.
· Approved a $796,543 contract with A3 Communications to replace network switches and install and configure the switches. Since the school system will receive an 85% discount through E-rate, the system will only pay $119,481. That money will come from the state’s school connectivity funds.
· Awarded a $110,920 contract to Curtis Construction for replacement of the Newport Elementary School cafeteria and canopy roofs.
· Approved a child nutrition procurement plan, which outlines the policies regarding the purchase of items for the child nutrition program.
