BEAUFORT — While there was a 41% overall decrease in violent acts on Carteret County school campuses in 2019-20, there was an increase assaults and possession of weapons.
According to a state report released Wednesday, Carteret County Schools saw an increase in assaults resulting in personal injury, possession of a weapon and possession of alcoholic beverages.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he was concerned about the increases, particularly in assaults and possession of weapons.
“Anytime there are acts of violence or when there are weapons on our school campuses, it is disturbing,” he said Friday. “We are reviewing each of those cases to ensure preventative measures have been put in place to maintain safe campuses.”
When releasing the report Wednesday during the State Board of Education meeting in Raleigh, N.C. Department of Public Instruction officials cautioned the overall decline in school violence across the state was partially due to campuses being closed March 16, 2020, and students participating in remote learning the remainder of the school year. The state said the number of reportable crimes across all schools decreased by 25.1% from 2018-19 to 2019-20.
In Carteret County, there were 42 criminal acts reported in schools in 2019-20, compared to 71 in 2018-19.
Dr. Jackson said the decline in overall incidents was not only due to the closure of school campuses last year, but “…concerted efforts to work with students individually have also contributed to this decrease.”
The report covers 16 offenses, of which nine are considered dangerous and violent. Categories range from possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, to more violent categories of assault on school personnel and assault resulting in serious injury.
In county schools, there were six assaults resulting in personal injury, compared to three incidents in 2018-19. There were 12 cases of possession of a weapon during the last school year, compared to 11 in 2018-19. There was also an increase in occurrences of possession of alcoholic beverages, with seven incidents in 2019-20 compared to five in 2018-19.
Regarding the assaults, Dr. Jackson said, “In addition to concerted work on relationship-building with individual students, the school system also leveraged grants from the state to add additional School Resource Officers throughout the school system.”
As for the 12 possession of weapons incidents, Dr. Jackson said the weapons included seven pocket knives, three knives and one box cutter.
“In rural areas, students will sometimes have a pocket or other knife on their person that had been used for hunting or fishing,” he said.
County schools saw a decrease in several categories as well, including possession of a controlled substance, with 17 incidents reported in 2019-20, down from 20 the previous year.
In addition, categories that dropped to zero in 2019-20 included assault on school personnel, bomb threats, burning of a school building, possession of a firearm, sexual assault and sexual offense.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.