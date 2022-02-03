Board of education votes again to keep masks optional in schools after surge in cases subsides

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education unanimously approved Tuesday keeping masks optional inside school buildings, as cases of COVID-19 in the county and state appear to be on a gradual decline.
That trend was also seen in the county school system last week, with 83 new confirmed cases reported Jan. 21-27, down by half from 168 the previous week.
Of the cases reported, 58 were students and 25 were employees. The school district reports the weekly case counts on Fridays.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, during the board’s meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive, attributed the decline in school cases to shutting down school buildings and switching to remote learning Jan. 18-19 because of a jump in cases. In addition, schools were closed Jan. 17 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Jan. 21 due to a bad weather day.
The week prior to shutting down, student cases had jumped from 30 to 229.
“We were able to punch through the surge,” Dr. Jackson said. “Following that, we were able to see the student case count fall. That also affects the number of staff that are available.”
Dr. Jackson said the week of the surge, there were 1,156 students excluded from schools due to testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19.
“Almost 25% of our students were quarantined,” Dr. Jackson said. “Once we broke through the surge, the numbers fell. We were just at 4% of our students excluded yesterday.”
Just as critical, Dr. Jackson said, during the spike there were 96 staff members excluded. Due to a shortage of substitute teachers to fill all of the vacancies, other teachers and school employees were tasked with covering many of the classrooms where teachers were out.
“We had 58 unfilled substitute positions,” he said. “We were at a point we were almost unable to operate schools safely.”
Board member Travis Day said he and other parents are frustrated that many students made to quarantine are showing no symptoms. To add to the frustration, parents have complained it’s become difficult to find COVID tests for their families.
“There are parents who are anxiously waiting for a day when they will only exclude students that are symptomatic,” he said.
For example, last week the percentage of quarantined students testing positive stood at 6.4%, according to Dr. Jackson.
“That means 94% of our students staying home are completely fine but not in school,” Mr. Day said.
He further complained that there is a lack of consistency across schools in regards to contact tracing and those being forced to stay at home.
Board chairman Clark Jenkins agreed.
“I am also concerned about the lack of consistency,” Mr. Jenkins said.
Dr. Jackson said he has met with principals and school nurses to review the current exclusion protocols, but with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the school board, changing quarantine protocols on a regular basis, he said it makes it difficult to keep up.
“We appreciate all of the changes, but each case is incredibly unique,” Dr. Jackson said. “I do believe our principals and school nurses have tried to be as consistent as possible with an inconsistent situation.”
Mr. Day thanked Dr. Jackson and school employees for persevering through the challenges COVID-19 continues to throw at them.
“I appreciate that and I know there will still be some tweaking we can do,” he said.
Board member Brittany Wheatly agreed.
“I know it is hard to keep up with all of the changes,” she said.
Board members, including Mr. Jenkins, also expressed concern that the health department is considering contracting with the state to do contact tracing. School nurses and principals currently work with the health department to contact trace.
“I hate to give up any kind of control,” he said. “I hate to give it all to the state.”
Dennis Goodwin agreed that contact tracing is frustrating.
“We’re all frustrated," he said, adding that he didn’t want to give control of contact tracing to the state.
Mr. Goodwin made the motion to keep masks optional, with Ms. Wheatly providing the second. Board members unanimously approved the measure.
As for countywide COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday there were 121 active cases reported, with a county positivity rate of 30.3%. That compared to the state positivity rate of 24.2%.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
