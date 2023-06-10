BEAUFORT — The East Carteret High School senior class received $2.25 million in scholarships, a large sum for any group of graduates, much less one numbering 119.

It was easy to find academic overachievers everywhere you looked Friday night after the commencement ceremony outside the Edward Murrell Gymnasium.

Jesse Humphries is headed to N.C. State to study engineering.

“It’s been a long one – four years only feels fast after the fact – but it’s been good,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of good friends that I’m going to keep in contact with, probably my entire life. I love East Carteret and my community. I thank the faculty and administration for helping us get through the four years.”

Humphries, like others, reflected on a journey that saw his class have one normal semester before the coronavirus pandemic set in during the second semester of their freshman year and forced online learning for much of 2020.

“COVID definitely shook us up, but I think we all came out of it stronger,” he said. “It was definitely unique. I feel like it makes our high school experience something special.”

Zoey Morris will attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall and is leaning toward a pre-law track. She noted the last year of high school looked much different than the first three.

“It definitely wasn’t the high school experience we expected,” she said. “Our freshman year was cut short, we barely had a sophomore year, and we just hung in there the junior year, but it feels good to have made it. I think it turned out OK in the end. This year was great, actually.”

Wyatt Nowacek, who is going to Duke to study biology, noted the lessons he learned over the four years.

“It doesn’t feel real that we were just in that time as freshmen and now we’re here,” he said. “We had just the first half of freshman year, and the second half of freshman year barely happened. You had to learn to adapt to change and work under pressure.”

As a result of the last years returning to normal, the size of the class also returned to usual. After 101 seniors received diplomas in 2022, making it one of the smallest East classes in years, this year bumped back up to 119. East’s graduating class numbers regularly run between 120-130.

Principal Jay Westbrook said the 2023 class was a diverse one, not only highlighted by those headed to prestigious universities.

“It’s my third year with them, and I got to know them,” he said. “Coming out of the pandemic, I’ve really seen them grow over the years. There is a lot of potential in this class. Some are going to college, some are going to the military, some are going to CCC (Carteret Community College), some are going into the workforce, so we’re really proud of the well-rounded students at East Carteret. They are a great example of perseverance, resiliency, hard work, determination.”

Graduates made their way outside to join family and friends after visiting the library to receive their personal belongings following the ceremony.

Moments earlier in the gym, Class President Alisha Tosto released her fellow classmates by asking them to turn their tassels, and seconds later, caps were tossed high in the air.

Tosto took to the lectern near the start of the commencement to give the president’s address after Class Secretary Demi Rosen led the Pledge of Allegiance and Class Vice President Sydney Roberson introduced guests and provided the welcome.

Tosto gave a speech replete with more than a dozen pop culture references and pointed to the lessons learned.

“Our journey through high school has been quite the adventure, filled with more twists and turns than a rollercoaster,” she said. “Reflecting on our journey, I am reminded of a quote from The Lion King’s Rafiki: ‘Oh yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.’ And I think we are still learning.”

After the Mariner Singers, led by Director Joella Morris, performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Paul Lewis gave the senior address, encouraging his classmates to focus on the right things.

“I also want to remind you that success is not measured by wealth, status or fame,” he said. “True success comes from living a purposeful and meaningful life and positively impacting the world. Don’t chase after external rewards. Focus on what truly matters and make a difference in the lives of others.”

Assistant Principal Chris Davis and Westbrook then presented the diplomas, followed by senior chorus members leading their classmates and the audience in singing the alma mater.

Guests included Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, Carteret County Schools Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst, Carteret County Board of Education members Kathryn Chadwick and Brittany Wheatly, Parent Advisory Board members Troy Edwards, Angie Goodwin, Emily Nelson and DeAnne Rosen, and faculty members Pam Roberson and Joella Morris.

Marshals for the ceremony, represented by juniors with the highest-grade point averages, were Chief Marshal Hubert Fodrie, Larrington Chadwick, Kate Guthrie, Catherine Harrison, Shelbie Morris, Lillian Piner, Nery Resendiz-Garcia, Corrie Rose, Sarah Salter, Rylee Tosto, Lillian Weippert, Lawren Willis and Cate Wolf.

Class officers presented the senior gift: donating remaining money to the purchase of a switchback ramp for the stage.