MOREHEAD CITY — A return to normalcy was the theme Friday as the community honored 222 seniors for the West Carteret Class of 2022 commencement exercises.

In her opening remarks, Student Body President Dylan Day pointed to the fact that this class had just completed its first full school year since the eighth grade. Hurricane Florence interrupted its freshman year and COVID-19 cut short its sophomore and junior years, but this final school year was a full one, complete with the high school perks every student is promised.

Carteret High School Class of 2022 Following is the West Carteret High School Class of 2022:

“We had football season, homecoming court, a formal dance, basketball season, prom and powder puff,” Ms. Day said. “We had field trips, awards ceremonies and senior nights. Now, finally, we get to have our graduation.”

Senior Madison Reavis called her class “resilient, flexible and bold” in her retrospective address. She recalled when she and her classmates first came into the school as freshmen.

“We were trying to navigate the new world of high school: a large school, lots of people and a lot of nervousness,” she said. “Does anybody remember the tale of the pool on the third story?”

Ms. Reavis lauded her classmates for their achievement while recognizing the “sense of uncertainty” that comes with growing older and reaching a milestone.

“I always thought that as a senior, I would have my life all planned out,” she said. “At age 6x, my main aspiration was to be a mermaid. At age 10, I wanted to be a marine biologist. At 14, I hoped to graduate college as a journalism major and spend the rest of my life traveling and writing about enchanting stories. Now that has completely changed. I’m not quite sure what I want to do next…and that is OK.”

West’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year Michael Litaker agreed, explaining that having the tools to try different things was more important than knowing what the future holds in his faculty address.

The construction trades teacher joked that most of the students in the ceremony had never seen him before or taken his class, but that he’d still seen the student body “enhance the school environment” from his shop door.

“You may not have seen me,” Mr. Litaker said, “but I saw you. I heard the band playing, the bright flags of the color guard and the athletic teams perfecting their skills. It didn’t stop after the school bell, either, as different clubs and teams and organizations added to the culture.”

He explained the skills students learned in those extracurricular environments were valuable additions to the set of tools they had acquired during their academic journey. Basics like reading, writing and arithmetic built the foundation of that toolkit, while more specialized tools had been added in recent years.

Mr. Litaker compared the use of these tools – such as integrity, self-motivation, teamwork and leadership – to a chisel, that only works when it’s sharpened. When it gets dull, it’s imperative it be restored and “get back to chiseling.”

“You may get hit by life’s circumstances,” Mr. Litaker said, “but never put aside your goals or throw away your opportunities or give up on your dreams. Grind out the mix, smooth out the surfaces and continue to carve out your future.”

Senior Stella Higgs looked ahead at the future in her prospective address, observing how some students will go straight to work, some will enlist in the military, some will attend trade schools and others to universities.

She celebrated the list of “last” high school moments her class experienced, such as bringing the Mullet Bucket home, sneaking baby powder into the football stadium, celebrating blackout night, attending pep rallies, getting “eaten alive” by bugs on the sports fields and decking out in red, white and blue.

Those last moments helped carve out a full senior experience as a Patriot. Now with an uncertain future on the horizon, Higgs implored her classmates to reflect on their resilience and the pride they feel for their school.

“You may have goals set for your future, but those goals may change,” Ms. Higgs said. “Or you may have no idea what you want to do with your life. It’s OK. We aren’t required to have it all figured out yet. The important thing is to keep this sense of pride in all that you do, and you’re bound to succeed.”

Ms. Reavis was confident in her speech that the next step for her classmates would be a positive one, where the “fruits of their labor will be evident.”

“The world will be gaining some of the strongest and kindest people that I know who are sure to make a difference in the world,” she said. “This is simply the beginning of our journey. I cannot wait to see all that we accomplish as we move forward.”

Class President Al Morris presented the senior gift to the school which was a flagpole to be placed next to the football field.

“Just like the class of 2022, this new flagpole is resilient, strong and meant to endure all the challenges that life can throw at it,” Mr. Morris said.

Mr. Poletti agreed that the class had shown its resilience over the “four-year rollercoaster ride” in his commendatory. Earlier in the ceremony, he recognized top achiever, including 34 seniors who received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. An additional 46 were honored as N.C. Academic Scholars, and 21 were recognized for Character and Academic Achievement Awards.

The West Carteret Singers followed Ms. Day’s opening remarks with the song, “Friends.” The band also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Junior honors students who served as marshals during the ceremony were Laney Atkinson, Margaret Davis and Ashleigh Rappaport.

Contact reporter Zack Nall by email at zack@thenewstimes.com.