CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point officials certainly made the right decision to move CedarFest from mid-summer to mid-October.
Instead of facing oppressive heat and likely thunderstorms and rain, thousands of festivalgoers and dozens of vendors in waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park basked in perfect, sunny fall weather, with temperatures rising nicely from the high 50s at the 9 a.m. start to the mid-70s by mid-afternoon.
Cedar Point billed the festival as bigger and better, and it certainly was, with vehicles jamming roads near the park long before noon. Inside, vendors were doing great business, children were frolicking on slides and in bounce houses and riding ponies, folks were kayaking in the creek and eating, lots of eating. Town staffers were on duty as volunteers, as were town commissioners.
Many of the volunteers were driving golf carts, ferrying attendees along the long path from the entrance of the park at the end of Masonic Avenue to the river and creek.
“It’s just the best of small-town America,” said first-time attendee Nancy Lawrence of Virginia, who was on vacation in Emerald Isle with friends. “I’m loving this. This park is just so beautiful. I’m going to buy some Christmas presents. There is so much unique stuff here.”
The enticing smells of festival food wafted through the wooded park, along with excited voices of children, and there was music at various points by the Bob Laverty Band, the CSA Band and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from USMC Base Cherry Point. Town Commissioner Frankie Winberry was onstage having fun as a guitarist and lead singer in the CSA Band, a southern and country-rock outfit whose name stands for “Cold Southern Attitude.”
At lunchtime, folks sat at picnic tables under shade trees and talked to old friends while eating and drinking soft drinks and water. The taco truck was a big hit, as was kettle corn.
Jeff Edwards of Newport was there with his 9-year-old grandson, Ezra, and they’d just finished a kayak ride.
“This is the first time we’ve come,” he said. “It’s great. And it’s a really nice park. I didn’t even know it was here. I’ll come more often now that I know about it.”
Edwards said they paddled kayaks out to the marsh on the other side of the creek.
The kayaks – and there were plenty of them – were from Barrier Island Kayaks in Cedar Point. People even could ride a water tricycle, pedaling their way around the creek.
The Coast Guard and the Marine Corps were on hand with vehicles, and Performance East of Cedar Point had boats on the grounds. Even dogs, all on leashes, seemed happy to be there. Carteret Health Care was on the scene, as was Carteret Community College.
“There’s something for everybody to do,” said Cedar Point Commissioner Gary Bray, who was volunteering and had been in the park since before daylight, helping to get things set up.
Chris Davidson, who said he was from the Raleigh area, said he and his family came down specifically for the festival.
“We’ve come before, a few years ago, and liked it, but it was really hot,” he said. “This is a beautiful day to be here. We all went out in the kayaks, and we’ve been eating a lot. It’s very organized, and all the volunteers are so friendly.”
Town Commissioner John Nash, who takes a lead in organizing the festival, said it was a great day from start to finish.
“It was great success,” he said. “Great weather and large crowds. Everyone pitched in. Our town staff and volunteers were amazing. I believe Saturday’s crowd matched or exceeded prior years’ attendance.”
It certainly seemed that way. Streets around the park were jammed with cars, and steady streams of vehicles were turning left and right off Highway 24 onto Masonic Avenue all day.
CedarFest usually draws 6,000 to 10,000 people, according to town officials. It started in the mid-2010s, but during the last two years, when COVID-19 limited large gatherings, town officials cancelled the event.
The secret of the success is that CedarFest is different than most Carteret County festivals, which are somewhat more oriented toward adults, Nash and Bray said.
"CedarFest continues to be a popular festival because it is all about families and kids,” Nash said. "We are already thinking ahead to next year's CedarFest in October 2023."
Bray agreed and said the one thing he wanted to improve was the parking.
Many of the early arrivals parked near the entrance to the park, giving later arrivals the idea that it was full, which wasn’t the case.
“We’ll talk about that and work it out better next time,” he said. “But it has been a great day.”
