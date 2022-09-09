CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming household hazardous waste collection event.
This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Carteret County Health Department parking lot at 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City.
Staff will be on site to collect small quantities of waste products such as cooking oil, automotive fluids (gasoline, used motor oil, anti-freeze), lawn and gardening pesticides, batteries and paint. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, gas cylinders, commercial waste, radioactive waste and explosives are prohibited.
Staff at the event will be offering convenient drive-thru disposal of items so participants can remain inside their vehicles. The waste collection event is available to Carteret County residents only with proof of residency.
The Coastal Environmental Partnership (CEP) is a public solid waste management authority that serves Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. CEP provides residents with an environmentally sound and cost-effective system of solid waste disposal and sponsors a series of household hazardous waste collection days in each of the three counties.
For more information about this event or to find out about future collection events, visit carteretcountync.gov or call the Carteret County Public Works Department at 252-648-7878. You can also call Bobbi Waters at 252-633-1564 or email bobbi@crswma.com.
