No injuries reported after collision in Atlantic Beach Wednesday

This Family Medical Supply Inc. van driven by Lloyd Lewis collided with the back of a 2019 Ford pickup truck driven by Clinton Watson Jr. of Mechanicsville, N.Y., about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 58 in Atlantic Beach. No injuries were reported, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. (Contributed photo)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.