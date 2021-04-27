Shortway Brewing Co., Bread and Barley Church hold community pig cooking contest

NEWPORT — Rick Smith of Newport took home the people’s choice trophy Sunday at the first Love Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest at Shortway Brewing Co., which collected in $4,163 in donations.
Matt and Lindsey Shortway partnered with Bread and Barley Church to host the contest in order to provide locals and visitors alike with a community event to tide them over until the town can hold the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest next year. The town event was canceled last year and this spring as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of Sunday’s event raised money to repair and renovate the public basketball court at the Newport Little League ballfield.
Ms. Shortway said Monday they had approximately 500 people attend the event, and they exceeded their donation goal of $3,000.
The winner, Mr. Smith, said it was “pretty cool” to win the contest, the pick of 16 contestants who participated.
“There were so many good cookers out there,” Mr. Smith said. “Anybody could have won it.”
He went on to confess he had an “unfair advantage” in the form of advice from experienced pig cooker Chris Garner.
“Chris Garner has one of the best barbecue recipes in the state,” Mr. Smith said. “He told me to cook it low and slow.”
The Shortways hosted the contest in the beer garden of their craft brewery on Chatham Street. Sunday afternoon, two tables held trays of barbecue from the contestants for visitors to sample from. Beer mugs sat in front of each tray, and visitors could place donations of $1 or more to vote for their choice of best barbecue.
Carteret County Commissioner Chuck Shinn, formerly a Newport town council member, said Sunday he thinks the contest “is a great event and I’m glad we’ve got a business that’s come to town and is promoting the good of the community.”
“We’ve got a lot of good things in Newport,” he continued. “We’re thankful to Matt and Lindsey Shortway. If we had a key to the city, I’d say they deserve it.”
Barley and Bread Church Pastor J. Woodard was also one of the contestants. He said his church got involved because they meet at the brewery.
“Fifty years ago, the church was the center of the community,” Pastor Woodard said. “Today, Shortway is the center. Them hosting events like this helps bring the community together.”
Newport Mayor Dennis expressed his gratitude to the Shortways and the church for holding the event in lieu of the town contest, which the mayor assures residents and others will return in 2022.
“I’m grateful for Matt, Lindsey and the church for putting this on,” Mr. Barber said. “This isn’t to replace the Newport contest, this is a community event. With the governor’s orders, we wouldn’t have been able to hold the Newport contest.”
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said he and other town officials are “very excited” to see an event like the Love Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest.
“For the past couple years, COVID-19 has kept people indoors,” he said. “This is Newport, we enjoy life and we enjoy food. People are ready to get out and support the community.”
For at least one person, the contest was their first time attending such a celebration. Reed Meador of Morehead City said it was her first time at any pig cooking contest there.
“It’s great,” Ms. Meador said. “I’ll definitely come back next time. I’m so glad to be here and support the community through the Shortways.”
Mr. Shortway said Sunday he was “very impressed” with the turnout for the contest. As early as noon, when the contest started, there were already approximately 120 people there.
“You say there’s a cause in Newport and people show up,” he said. “I’d love to (hold the contest again). We’d love to do something similar.”
