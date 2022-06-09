BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission during its Monday, June 13 meeting will discuss a petition to rezone 82.31 acres of property off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive near Peletier for a major development project.
West Fire Tower Road is off Peletier Loop Road, which connects to Highway 58.
The planning commission meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the county commission chambers in the administration building on Courthouse Square.
The proposal comes from Dirt2Dreams LLC, which the N.C. Secretary of State’s website says has its principal office at 8291 Crew Drive in Emerald Isle.
The site lists the manager of the LLC as B. Keith Byrd.
TransImpact, formerly known as Transportation Impact, has its offices at 8291 Crew Drive.
Mr. Byrd is co-founder of Transportation Impact, a multi-million-dollar spend management company.
The county has mailed notice of the proposed rezoning to property owners within 200 yards of the site, which was formerly known as the “Worthy of the Lamb” area, after a long-running religious play performed in the amphitheater.
Helen Aitken, who lives on West Fire Tower Road, said in an email that plans she has seen for a project called The Hamptons on the White Oak include 167 single-family homes, townhomes, bungalows and cottages with possible amenities of a tennis court, chapel, dog park, bocci ball, pickleball courts, walking trails and marina.
The project, she said, “will have increasing traffic along the neighboring roads, impact local school populations, and the marina with multiple boat slips will affect the White Oak River since the waters at the site have low depths and are sensitive to environmental pressures.”
The planning commission will make a recommendation on the rezoning to county commissioners, who must hold a public hearing before voting.
Dirt2Dreams is the same development company that in August 2021 got Carteret County commissioners to rezone more than 67 acres of land off Highway 58 near Peletier for business use, despite some residents expressing concern over the impact of increasing development in the area.
That property is across Highway 58 from a 156-acre parcel the board of commissioners agreed to rezone to recreational camper park district for Dirt2Dreams in May 2021.
In the May vote, Carteret County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle was recused from voting because he is part-owner of Dirt2Dreams.
Mr. Farrington, who represents much of western Carteret County on the county commission, also did not vote in the August rezoning.
Other items on the county planning commission agenda Monday are:
O Rezoning Request: James Johner is requesting to rezone a 12.00-acre property located at 1671 Highway 101 Beaufort from IW-CU (Industrial and Wholesale- Conditional Use District to B-1CZ (General Business-Conditional Zoning District).
O Rezoning Request: Bryan and Sherlene Leach are requesting to rezone a 1.64-acre property located at 1212 Highway 24 Newport from R-20 (Single- Family Residential District) to B-1 (General Business District).
O Major Subdivision Preliminary Plat Approval Request: Linwood Parker is requesting a preliminary plat approval for Indian Trace Village. This proposed subdivision would have nine residential lots on a 13.38-acre property located at 1337 Highway 101, Beaufort.
O Major subdivision preliminary Plat Approval Request: Salt Creek Holdings, LLC. is requesting a preliminary plat approval for Ballantine Grove Phases II and III. This proposed subdivision would have 53 residential lots on a 120.84-acre property located off Highway 24 in Newport.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
