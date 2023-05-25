CEDAR POINT — Dates have been set for a job fair organized by a partnership of the town of Cedar Point and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9960.
In order to accommodate as many businesses as possible, there will be two separate events, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, July 1 at the VFW post at 246 VFW Road in Cedar Point.
Local businesses that wish to participate should contact Cedar Point Commissioner Josh Reilly at 910-478-5589 or by email at AtTheCrystalCoast@gmail.com.
The event is free for participants, and Reilly hopes it will be successful and become an annual event.
He is also seeking people trained and experienced in building a meaningful and strong resume who would be able to be onsite and volunteer time to answer questions, provide guidance to job seekers, especially youths who will be transitioning from high school and into the workforce.
Bob Hardy, representing the post, pitched the idea to Cedar Point officials during a town board of commissioners meeting in late April.
He said he often hears of young people seeking jobs and of employers looking to hire them, but the jobseekers and employers often don’t seem to connect and added that the VFW post is trying to increase its outreach in the community.
Cedar Point commissioners enthusiastically endorsed the idea, and Reilly agreed to work with the VFW to coordinate the event, which is aimed at businesses and potential workers in and around Cedar Point.
The idea is to match employers who have job openings with people who need and want them during a time when many businesses are understaffed and many seem to be looking for work.
