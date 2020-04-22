Beaufort to hold special meeting

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will gather virtually for a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
According to a notice, the board will meet using the Zoom meeting platform to get an update on the COVID-19 conditions in Carteret County and to hear a presentation from Preservation North Carolina about a plan to repair and preserve the structure at 400 Pollock St.
The structure at 400 Pollock St., the old Godette Hotel, is a historic African American landmark in town, historian David Cecelski wrote in a March article on his website. In the Jim Crow era, the hotel housed black visitors when other establishments turned them away.
The town has plans to demolish the structure, but the board will hear a presentation on a plan to save it Thursday.
A change.org petition that is circulating, calling for the preservation of the building, had 1,284 signatures Tuesday afternoon.
To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/93305814794, use meeting 933 0581 4794 or one tap mobile at +16465588656,,93305814794# US.
