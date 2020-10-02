Blue Cross NC donates to local Meals on Wheels

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Chapter of Meals on Wheels has received $5,000 from Blue Cross NC.
The funds were part of a $500,000 donation the company provided to Meals on Wheels chapters in North Carolina. Each chapter received $5,000.
“We know that this is a challenging time for seniors, specifically those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and are unable to obtain and prepare meals for themselves,” Cheryl Parquet, director of community engagement and marketing activation at Blue Cross NC, stated in a press release. “Now, more than ever, our commitment to improving food security in North Carolina and supporting the mission of Meals on Wheels of NC is critical.”
Carteret County Department of Aging Services Director Lakisha Williams said of the donation, “Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s generous investment within Carteret County is greatly appreciated. As an agency, BCBS funds are designed to be flexible enough to broaden the scope of work usually restricted to food only. Being able to widen our Senior Home Delivered Meals program by procuring Fall Detection Devices during (the coronavirus pandemic) has been imperative to the well-being of our 30 participants.
“Our doors have been closed since March 16, 2020 and (we’re) uncertain exactly when we will be able to re-open,” she continued. “However, thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield, we are confident Carteret County Aging Services will be able to stay connected to our Home Delivered Meals participants.”
