Firefighters stop Chatham Street structure fire; two pets perish

NEWPORT — Firefighters from five departments stopped a structure fire Monday evening at 611 Chatham St.
A call went out around 6:25 p.m. Monday over the emergency scanner for a structure fire in Newport. First responders from the Newport, Morehead City, Broad and Gales Creek, Mill Creek and Atlantic Beach fire departments responded to the call, where heavy smoke was coming from a building off the main house. This building was divided into a combination of storage and living quarters.
Newport resident Anna Brooks lives next door and she and her husband, Adam, were the ones who reported the fire.
“I was going out to get something out of my car, when I saw smoke billowing out,” Ms. Brooks said. “I went and got my husband and he confirmed it was on fire.”
They alerted 611 Chatham St. property owner Claude Steffen, who was on the property in the main house at the time of the fire. Mr. Steffen said the living quarters have been occupied by renters, a mother and daughter, whom he said were out at the time of the fire.
Newport Fire Chief Ben Whitley said they had the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving. While there were no human injuries or fatalities, two pets in the living space at the time didn’t survive the fire.
As of Monday evening, Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis, who was on the scene, is still investigating the fire. The cause has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.