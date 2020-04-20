County commission experiences ‘technical difficulties,’ disconnects public meeting

Editor's note: This article was updated at 8:50 p.m. Monday, April 20, to add that the commission took action during the meeting.
BEAUFORT — Due to “technical difficulties,” the public was unable to access the majority of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting Monday evening as it happened live.
The virtual meeting was streamed via Facebook live, with commissioners Bill Smith, Bob Cavanaugh, Jonathan Robinson, Robin Comer and Mark Mansfield using the platform Zoom, and Jimmy Farrington and Ed Wheatly attending from the commissioners’ boardroom in Beaufort. The Zoom meeting, which the public was not able to access, was filmed and streamed live.
The meeting convened at 6 p.m., but the Facebook livestream did not begin until about 10 minutes after the scheduled meeting start time.
When the livestream became available, County Health Director Stephanie Cannon was in the middle of providing commissioners an update on COVID-19. The livestream ended after Ms. Cannon finished speaking, about 45 minutes after the meeting’s start time.
In a comment on the Facebook livestream, the county said, “We apologize for the live stream as we had some last minute technical difficulties and had to improvise. We will upload the full meeting to the County Website this evening.”
The commission is subject to the North Carolina’s open meetings law. According to state general statutes 143-318.9 and 143-318.10, “each official meeting of a public body shall be open to the public, and any person is entitled to attend such a meeting.”
The Facebook livestream was the only way for the public to attend the virtual meeting while it was still in progress. A video of the meeting was uploaded to carteretcountync.gov afterward.
Items on the agenda prior to Ms. Cannon’s update included:
· Approval of the agenda and consent agenda.
· Public comments, which must have been sent to Clerk Rachel Hammer prior to 6 p.m. Monday to be read aloud during the meeting.
The county was also slated to hear an update on South River EMS and consider a new special tax for the district. Possible board action, according to the meeting agenda packet, included finding “demonstrable demand” for EMS service to the South River district.
In the video of the meeting uploaded to the county website later Monday evening, the County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of finding demonstrable demand for EMS service to the South River district.
A county manager’s report and board appointment were also on the agenda.
The News-Times inquired with County Manager Tommy Burns and attorney Rob Wheatly about the meeting, but did not hear a response immediately.
This is a developing report.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.