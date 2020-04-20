County commission experiences ‘technical difficulties,’ disconnects public meeting

A screenshot of the livestream of a Carteret County Board of Commissioners meeting, being held via Zoom but filmed and broadcast outside of that platform, shows 127 viewers prior to the end of the stream, which occurred before the meeting ended. Clockwise from top left are Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh, County Health Director Stephanie Cannon, Chairman Bill Smith, Commissioner Robin Comer, Commissioner Mark Mansfield and Commissioner Jonathan Robinson. (Elise Clouser photo)