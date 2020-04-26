BEAUFORT — The property along Front Street where the Spouter Inn Restaurant & Bakery has a new owner.
According to a deed transfer recorded April 8 with Carteret County Register of Deeds, the property at 218 Front St. sold to J218 LLC for $2.15 million.
The LLC formed March 24, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s records, and lists businessman Jerry Wordsworth as the registered agent.
Mr. Wordsworth declined to comment.
The property is vacant after a large Dec. 22 fire destroyed the building, including the restaurant, two other businesses and six apartments. The apartments were home to eight residents.
The blaze resulted in a total loss of the building, and while investigators did not officially release a ruling on its cause, they said they suspected foul play.
Beaufort officials issued a demolition permit for the burnt hull of the building to the former owners, the Russell family, March 5, and the building has been torn away.
April 13, the town approved a minor works permit for the new owner to install a 6-foot “Beaufort style” white fence along the north, west and east sides of the property.
Beaufort Planning and Inspections Direction Kyle Garner said some site work continues on the property, including grading the land and dealing with remaining decking and bulkhead.
