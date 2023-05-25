MOREHEAD CITY – Kenneth Riley, a junior at West Carteret High School, has partnered with nonprofit organization Misplaced Mutts to host a fundraiser Friday, June 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Morehead City Train Depot.
“We’re a group of students at West Carteret, all in AP (advanced placement) classes and all super involved, who just want to do something great for the community” Riley said. “We want to celebrate the cause and bring the people together. We have a lot going on at the event. We’ll have a few food trucks, activities for kids, a huge raffle with a ton of prizes, and dogs and cats will be up for adoption. It will be a great atmosphere.”
Misplaced Mutts is a nonprofit volunteer-based organization whose goal is to find good homes for homeless or neglected animals throughout North Carolina. The organization operates through a network of foster homes, rescuing cats and dogs who are suffering in the streets or in shelters.
“Most of these animals have had a rough past and are looking for a great home,” Riley added.
