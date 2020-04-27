ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a special meeting via Zoom. The meeting’s purpose is to interview a construction manager at risk finalist.
Information on how to join the meeting is available at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
