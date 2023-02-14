PINE KNOLL SHORES - Local teachers will be given the opportunity to experience the latest in scientific education later this month at an annual networking event held at the North Carolina Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores.
Hosted in its 10th year by the Scientific Research and Education Network (SciREN), the free event will give educators and local marine scientists an opportunity to foster relationships and bridge the distance between academia and application.
This will be the network's first in-person fair since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public gatherings. In the following years, the event was held virtually.
Carteret County is home to an active scientific scene with the presence of many research facilities in the area, such as Duke University Marine Lab, National Marine Fisheries, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, The Rachel Carson Reserve and the aquarium itself.
"We are kind of in an epicenter of coastal research," said Josh Himmelstein, doctoral student at UNC Institute of Marine Sciences. "There's not too many other places in the USA that have this many marine scientists per capita. It's a great resource that's not fully taken advantage of."
The evening will kick off with brief summaries from participating scientists explaining who they are and what they do.
Studies this year will include a variety of topics, such as learning how whales respond to commercial shipping noise and how the marshlands interact with hurricanes."
Next, teachers may enjoy a "science fair" type of environment where they can see equipment demonstrations or hear about current research.
"We made it more flexible this year where the researchers don't necessarily need to create specific lesson plans," Hammerstein said. "We want it to feel more like a fair. We're really trying to focus on answering teacher's needs and seeing what they need in the classroom, while also giving researchers a chance to share their work."
The last hour of the evening will see a mixer event where educators and members of the science community will be able to have one-on-one conversations.
In addition to the networking event, SciREN will host outreach workshops focused on lesson plan tips and how to incorporate guest speakers into the classroom.
Door prizes will be awarded before the event concludes with a closing ceremony.
"It's hard to get science in the hands of people who actually need it," Himmelstein said. "We encourage everyone to come and give it a try. Really show up empty handed and who knows what you'll leave with."
Participants may register before attending at https://t.co/uLTykmxBmy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.