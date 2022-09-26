MOREHEAD CITY - A Morehead City man was arrested for trafficking heroin in Craven and Carteret County
Deshon Baryon Ward, 31, is accused of trafficking and possessing between 14 and 28 grams of heroin and opium.
Ward also faces charges for speeding in excess of 25 mph and felony identity theft.
Ward is being held at Carteret County Jail. His next court date is Oct. 4 and bond was set at $1.1 million dollars.
