MOREHEAD CITY — Local commercial and recreational fishermen may notice some changes to the flounder seasons this year.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Wednesday it has adjusted the recreational and commercial flounder seasons for 2021 to ensure a sustainable fishery.
In 2019, the DMF recommended and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission approved substantial harvest reductions in the flounder fishery to rebuild the southern flounder stock. According to the DMF, these season adjustments are necessary to meet that goal.
The recreational flounder season will open Wednesday, Sept. 1 and close Tuesday, Sept. 14 in internal and ocean waters of North Carolina. The minimum size limit will remain 15 inches total length and the creel limit will remain four fish per person, per day during the open recreational season.
Since all species of flounder are managed under the same recreational regulations, the recreational season applies to all recreational flounder fishing.
The commercial southern flounder harvest seasons will open on the following schedule:
- Northern Area (waters north of Pamlico Sound) – Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Oct. 1.
- Central Area (Pamlico Sound and its tributaries) – Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 19.
- Southern Area (waters from Core Sound to the South Carolina line) – Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 21.
All commercial gears that target southern flounder, such as large mesh gill nets and flounder pound nets, must be removed from the water when the season is closed, or made inoperable in the case of flounder pound nets. The catfish and shad fisheries, which use large mesh gill nets, will be allowed in areas where interactions with southern flounder are unlikely.
The flounder fishery is managed under Amendment 2 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. Amendment 2 included southern flounder harvest reductions of 62% in 2019 and 72% beginning in 2020 for the recreational and commercial fisheries. The total removals allowed in both years under these reductions were exceeded in both sectors, resulting in the seasonal adjustments.
Reductions in harvest are required because the 2019 South Atlantic Southern Flounder Stock Assessment found southern flounder is overfished and overfishing is occurring throughout the region, which extends from the North Carolina coast through the eastern coast of Florida. Overfished means the population is too small, while overfishing means the removal rate is too high.
The DMF said North Carolina is “leading the rebuilding effort with the Marine Fisheries Commission adoption of Amendment 2.”
It’s also developing Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3, “which examines more robust management strategies, such as quotas, slot limits, size limit changes, gear changes, and species-specific management for the recreational fishery,” the DMF said.
More information about the southern flounder fishery is available online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/southern-flounder-faq.
