Newport, Atlantic Beach eye infrastructure improvements for 2021

NEWPORT/ATLANTIC BEACH — As 2020 draws to a close, town officials in two Carteret County municipalities are making New Year’s resolutions to improve their infrastructure.
In western Carteret County on the mainland, Newport Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said Dec. 22 that town officials are resolving to work on water service infrastructure, as well as create a plan for additional roadwork. While a water plant is still in the planning stages, he said the well has been dug at a site near the existing public utilities building.
“We’d like to have that (well) done within one to two years,” he said. “We’re also getting another well refurbished, that should be done in the next few months.”
Meanwhile, on Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker said Dec. 16 the biggest resolution town officials have is continuing construction of the new public safety and administration complex.
On Dec. 23, administrative staff opened a new, temporary office location at Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road after moving from the existing town hall at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
The planned new complex will go on the site of the existing town hall, fire station and former location of the public works building, which has been torn down. Demolition of town hall is scheduled to begin once the police department has relocated to space reserved at Atlantic Station.
Meanwhile, in Newport, Mr. Chadwick said staff has started working on the next year’s budget, which will be a major factor in deciding what can be done and when in 2021.
“We don’t know how COVID-19 will affect it yet,” he said.
The matter of staffing has come up throughout 2020, particularly for the town’s police and fire departments. Police Chief Keith Lewis and Fire Chief Ben Whitley have said their departments are understaffed for the area and population they serve. Assistant Public Works Director Jim Bristle has also said his department is understaffed.
Mr. Chadwick said while officials will be looking at filling positions in 2021, they haven’t begun advertising for them yet.
“It’s all going to come down to the discussion of the revenues to cover the new positions,” he said.
Mr. Chadwick also said the town is resolving to continue work on the new water treatment plant and well.
In addition, the manager said he’s been discussing with Mr. Bristle a list of priority locations for roadwork improvements. While the pandemic has caused difficulties for everyone in 2020, Mr. Chadwick said one thing town officials have noticed is many people haven’t let the pandemic stop them from working.
“It’s been difficult getting contractors to bid, since there are so many people with projects,” he said. “We’ve seen it where the pandemic has affected people throughout the county. If we don’t shut everything down, people are making it.”
Despite the difficulties, or perhaps because of them, Mr. Chadwick said town officials are excited for the new year coming up.
“We know 2020’s been a difficult year all around,” he said. “We’re looking optimistically to the future. We’re thankful we’re having a strong year in residential and commercial construction. It’s unusual, as a lot of people feel the economy isn’t doing well (but) it’s been strong through construction.”
Back in Atlantic Beach, Mr. Walker said while the public safety complex will be officials’ main focus in 2021, it won’t be their only matter.
“We expect a major dredging project in the spring,” he said. “We’ll continue our goal of the possibility of extending wastewater treatment service to businesses on the (Atlantic Beach) Causeway.”
Continuing to improve stormwater drainage is another resolution of town officials. Mr. Walker said they hope to apply to the state for a major stormwater resiliency grant, as well as a $90,000 major Coastal Area Management Act grant to build a new public beach access on the east side of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on West Fort Macon Road.
“(We) will consider these and other (goals) at their (Friday) Jan. 29 all-day planning session,” Mr. Walker said, referring to the town council’s annual planning retreat.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
